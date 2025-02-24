A young Nigerian man has shared his excitement with netizens on TikTok after completing his building project

In an inspiring video, he showed off the transformation of the house from the starting stage until he completed the project

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate him

A Nigerian man has happily celebrated the completion of his building project which he started from scratch.

The young man took to TikTok to share his journey to become a homeowner, leaving social media users excited over his achievement.

Nigerian man proudly flaunts his new house Photo credit: @oluwa401/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man rejoices after completing his building project

In a video, the man identified as @oluwa401 on TikTok revealed the transformation of his property from its humble beginnings to its impressive final look.

The video chronicled the construction process, from laying the foundation to the impressive final touches.

As he shared his achievement online, he couldn't help but bask in the glory of his hard work, inviting his online community to join in his celebration.

In his words:

"I finally use this music. Just say congrats to me."

He built the house from the foundation level Photo credit: @oluwa401/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man flaunts building project

The video quickly went viral, with TikTok users rushing to offer their congratulatory messages and admiration for the young man's determination and dedication.

The comments section was filled with messages of praise and encouragement, as people from all over the world acknowledged his impressive accomplishment.

@DAMMY_YOUNG said:

"One girl in my area just got pregnant, am leaving this area tomorrow morning bcz she sabi lie!"

@Anny Mickey (LEO) said:

"Congratulations to me and you. I tap from your blessing 2025 it's my Year of celebration inshallah."

@Donnestorking said:

"Congratulations bro am next in line please get my comment ready."

@kemzy said:

"Congratulation i pray my own this year in jesus name with faith."

@Vï¢†ðr Ä¥ commented:

"Congratulations man I can’t wait to start winning like Y’ll."

@ZUNARC PROJECTS said:

"Congratulations bro engage me in ur next project I'll give u the best."

@Official Moses D ZionBTC said:

"Congratulations bro. I believe before my birthday I will used this sound on my first key."

@Ammie said:

"Congratulations. i pray mine come sooner than i expected."

@Chukwu said:

"Congratulations I won’t stop congratulating others till it’s my time to be congratulated."

@zaiaii added:

"My own is to buy data the watch people success but no wahala shal big congratulations."

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng