A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing how she failed to join Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

She shared how she prepared for the night but something happened and she missed, which made her cry

Many who came across the video shared mixed reactions, as some shared similar experiences with the program

A Nigerian lady cried bitterly after missing Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge despite her preparation.

She shared how she prepared to join the online prayer meeting, which commenced at 11:59 pm.

Lady cries as she shares why she missed Hallelujah challenge. Photo: @i_am_keturah, Instagram/@nathanielblow

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

In a video by @i_am_keturah on TikTok, the lady said she tried to join on the first day but could not.

She made up her mind to join the third day but failed to do so, despite waking up at 11:30 pm.

Lady cries after missing Hallelujah Challenge

Sharing a video of herself crying, the lady narrated how she missed the prayer.

Lady who cried after missing Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: @i_am_keturah

Her words:

“Hallelujah challenge gone wrong. Day 3. I don't even know how to feel rn, it feels like my village people are after me. I decided to that the Hallelujah challenge serious because it's like the first time I'd really be so so interested.

“I couldn't join day 1, day 2 I joined but didn’t finish,day 3 I planned nothing was going to stop me from finishing, I slept as early as 8:30 plugged my phone so that I could even go outside in case I had network issues.

“The plan was to wake 11:45. I woke up at 11:30. I went to pick up my bible and journal to get ready. The only thing i know now is I opened my eye 6:30 am this morning, I'm so pained, I've almost cried my eye out because i do not want to joke with this challenge this time around.”

Reactions as lady cries over Hallelujah Challenge

Many who came across the video shared mixed reactions, as some shared similar experiences

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@Bproff said:

"To us who can't pertcipate in Hallelujah challenge because we are in people's houses and so we lack the freedom to pertcipate during the night."

@Chroma Favour said:

"Me I have decided to be doing mine in the morning ... because I can't even enjoy it at night ooo because of neighbours and my kids... in the morning I can shout all I want."

@Lash tech in Agbule Egba said:

"Don’t bath before sleeping and set your alarm to wake you up by 11:30 so by the time the alarm start ringing before you struggle to wake up it will be like 11:40 or 11:45 then go and bath."

Nemere_chi said:

"If you want darling we could be prayer partners, I’d wake you whenever it’s time to pray… that’s if you like."

In related stories, a lady who wore a fake baby bump welcomed twins, following the instruction of 'dress like your miracle', while another got two job offers after dancing with a fake acceptance letter during the challenge.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

