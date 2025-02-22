A Nigerian lady said her United States visa got approved two days after she joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

She showed how she carried a travelling bag to dance during the popular “Dress like your miracle” segment

Many who came across her story congratulated her while hoping to receive their miracles too

A Nigerian lady encouraged many after she shared her testimony from Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She shared how her visa got approved two days after she joined the “dress like your miracle” segment of the popular prayer meeting.

Lady danced with travelling bag in Halelujah challenged and got her US visa approval. Photo: @theworldchanger, Instagram/@nathanielblow

Source: TikTok

In a video by @theworldchanger on TikTok, the lady danced with a travelling bag as she prayed for her visa approval.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

Two days after she joined, her visa got approved to the United States, where she was meant to receive an award.

She said:

“Throwback to February 2024 Dress Like Your Miracle Halleluyah Challenge I will never be ashamed to say that JESUS CHRIST is the secret behind my GOOD success! Thank you Jesus, All glory to your name."

Lady who got US visa approval after Hallelujah challenge. Photo: @theworldchanger

Source: TikTok

Giving details of how it happened, she said:

“Honestly I was so scared to apply for the US visa and prayed to God for FAITH to move this mountain And God gave me COURAGE like Daniel. When I finally applied, The first interview date I got was the following year and I almost missed the opportunity but God gave me access to wise counsel and granted me favour and my interview date was moved forward that was the first testimony.

“So during HC I was dancing in faith that the interview will be successful. 2 days after Hallelujah Challenge My VISA was approved! The second testimony. On that day of interview, The interviewers around me were just dishing out "rejected" to applicants anyhow. but I refused to FRET I Know who my God is and when it got to my turn my application was APPROVED...in less than 10 minutes.”

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady’s Hallelujah Challenge testimony

@Gloria said:

"I will give my testimony soon by the special grace of God. Am there already today is my first day in my dream country. Pastor said we are walking in our miracles already."

@alice08 said:

"You've encouraged me."

In related stories, a lady who wore a fake baby bump welcomed twins, following the instruction of 'dress like your miracle', while another got two job offers after dancing with a fake acceptance letter during the challenge.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng