Fashion designer Toyin Lawani, the founder of Tiannah's Place Empire, shared the spotlight with dance hall artist Spice at the 2025 Mobo Awards

She made the gorgeous blue dress Spice wore as she performed with her dancers at the prestigious ceremony on Tuesday, February 18

Many social media users hailed the creativity of Tiannah while a few people shared ways the dress could be better

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani has showed off the creative blue dress she made for Jamaican dance hall singer Grace Latoya Hamilton, better known as Spice, at the 2025 MOBO Awards.

The stunning dress was made with mesh and rhinestones. It displayed her chest, one part of her thighs, and flowed to the ground.

Spice loved her outfit and gave Tiannah a shoutout during the award ceremony held in Newcastle, United Kingdom, on February 18.

Tiannah and her creative dresses

Toyin, who the chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire, has made a name for herself in the industry for creating show-stopping outfits.

Tiannah thinks outside the box and her works have attracted praises and criticisms from social media users.

Watch Tiannah's video below:

Reactions to Tiannah's MOBO dress for Spice

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as Toyin Lawani shows off the dress she made for Spice at the MOBO Awards below:

@favour_e_world commented:

"This is so nice but she’s known for a bright blue, this is too dark and different from her style."

@ladyariyike stated:

"I love the beautiful-detailed dress + Royal shade of blue signifying royalty for the Queen of Dancehall @spiceofficial. When I saw her video on Vybz Kartel’s page, I already knew she was styled by you!"

@realbmbaby said:

"Mama I love how you do your job e dey give me joy."

@misshyka_ commented:

"Inspiring is an understatement. Well done on you."

@sheddyoflagos noted:

"You all that’s my boss. International celebrity fashion designer and stylist. KOF."

@jennywealth_kit_me_up stated:

"So Elegant and Classy. Royalty doesn’t have to be too much drama and KOF sure knows how to do it like no one else. Me I’ve signed to be here for life and soon I would start being styled by KOF, I know it’s very soon, she’s just too good, myself and my sister still spoke about her uniqueness in the Fashion industry, I Love Her and I don’t hide it. Well done My Sweetest King with the crown."

@riticalone commented:

"KOF for a reason. What can’t you do? Love love you Mama."

Toyin Lawani turns heads with dress transformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Lawani had done well for herself in the industry but it did not stop her from giving her fans more creative styles.

The celebrity stylist is known for her daunting designs and she loves to make fashion statements in them.

This time, she made a colourful dress that could be transformed into different parts and it left her fans amazed.

