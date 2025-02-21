Celebrity chef Hilda Baci treated a Nigerian lady to a pleasant surprise by paying her an unexpected visit

The lady was overwhelmed with emotions as Hilda handed her packaged gifts and a bundle of naira notes

People commented on the lady's reaction to seeing Hilda, while others wondered what they have to do to get surprised by the celebrity chef in person

Popular chef Hilda Baci made a lady's day as she paid her a surprise visit in style.

Like a delivery person, Hilda arrived at the lady's residence and handed her the packaged gift items.

Hilda Baci surprised the lady with gifts. Photo Credit: @ttrlifestyle1

Source: TikTok

It was a double surprise for the lady being that she was getting those gifts and she was seeing Hilda in person.

The stunned lady covered her mouth with her hands in surprise. After handing her two packages, Hilda further gifted the lady a bundle of cash.

The excited lady hugged Hilda as she appreciated the shocking gesture.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @ttrlifestyle1 and melted hearts of many people. Some people commended the lady's reaction despite being starstruck.

Watch her video below:

People gush over Hilda Baci's gesture

MERCY| KITCHEN ITEMS IN IBADAN said:

"Hilda is a sweet soul ."

Shaapera said:

"I cried."

Betty26 said:

"Sometimes this all a customer needs. U just show up to deliver and u can make his or her day a happy one. God bless Hilda."

spicy ira said:

"See the way she behaved very demure very mindful very civilized."

Angel🦋💜 said:

"No be when I order now I no go get this surprise, onna go refund me ohh."

Divine Diva said:

"The Lady's reaction is so wow so matured, respectful, happy... she did not start disgracing herself by crying and rolling on the floor like most people when they see celebrities."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how a lady lamented over N6k pepper soup she bought from Hilda Baci's restaurant.

Hilda Baci messages N6k pepper soup lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda Baci had apologised to the lady who called her out after buying her pepper soup of N6k.

The aggrieved customer informed Nigerians on social media that Hilda Baci reached out to her. She posted the screenshot of the celebrity chef’s apology to her, showing that Hilda Baci offered her a N50,000 food voucher to use at her restaurant as she pleases.

She thanked Hilda for acknowledging her complaints about the pepper soup and making her feel heard.

