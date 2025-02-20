A female teacher was overwhelmed with emotions after a kindhearted fellow surprised her with N110k cash

Legit.ng learnt that this is coming many hours after the struggling Nigerian teacher had fainted because of N10k

A video capturing the teacher's reaction to the cash gift has melted the hearts of many people on social media

A female teacher could not believe her eyes as a woman gifted her N110k many hours after she fainted because of N10k.

A short clip on TikTok showed the moment a woman handed a nylon containing the cash to the female teacher.

A kindhearted fellow gave her N110k. Photo Credit: @aaclown.backup

Source: TikTok

The teacher was shocked and went on her knees after opening the black nylon and seeing the wads of cash.

She marvelled at her fortune, remarking that she would finally be able to eat food.

"My life is getting better.

"So, I can now eat," she said in the video seen on TikTok.

The female teacher had fainted because of N10k. Photo Credit: @aaclown.backup

Source: TikTok

When quizzed, the struggling teacher revealed she has been teaching her pupils in the small room where she was found for two years.

The grateful teacher prayed for the giver of the money. The video posted by @aaclown.backup got people emotional online.

Watch the video below:

Teacher's N110k gift melts hearts

The God light said:

"She should stop teaching does children inside heat please see they way they re all sweeting please."

Danidaniels011 said:

"Person wey faint nah she won hold on to something Una Dey craze."

Aduni Ade said:

"Thank you Adura Gbemi she is my former boss daughter aunty Bimpe God we continue to supply your need."

Zee bae said:

"Adura thank you so much, May God continue to bless you abundantly."

Jennifer Otobot said:

"Thanks to All who made it possible that she smile and appreciate God she's being hoping on. He never fails!!"

New Era said:

"The government of Ghana and the government of Nigeria should pay teachers well because they are really helping us and our families."

👑KING👑KOLEX👑 said:

"Imagine someone saying ayemi tinda for 110k and you’ll buy phone worth 600k for some girls she won’t still loyal to you even later she fit say what did you do self."

REALINNOCENT❄️💙 said:

"Person faint for 10,000 now you carry 110,000 you want make e die ???"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Ogun state had gifted N5 million and a bungalow to the Nigerian teacher shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize.

Teacher earning N15k gets N1 million package

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher earning N15k every month wept after receiving a N1 million packaged inside a box.

The teacher caught the attention of Nigerians for choosing to give N5,000 to strangers in need rather than keep the money to herself.

In a video shared on Instagram, a content creator brought the cash of N1 million in a box for the teacher. She took the money to show her mother whose heart was immediately filled with joy and excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng