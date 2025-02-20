A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after attempting to create content on the street of London, United Kingdom

In the post shared on TikTok, she revealed how an unidentified person almost went away with her phone in broad daylight

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to express their shock over the incident

A surprising incident unfolded on the streets of London when a young lady's phone was nearly stolen while she attempted to create content.

The lady, who shared her ordeal on TikTok, revealed how an opportunistic thief tried to take her phone in broad daylight.

Lady almost robbed of phone in London

In the video, posted by @becks_mint, she captured the moment the thief took the phone from the pavement.

She had deliberately left her phone unattended to create content, but her plan was quickly foiled by the would-be thief.

Luckily, she managed to retrieve her phone by confronting the thief, who had been lurking nearby.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You tried creating content on the street of London and this happened. He literally saw me putting my phone there and he was just waiting for the right time to take it."

Reactions as man attempts to steal lady's phone in UK

The incident went viral on TikTok, with many users expressing their astonishment and concern.

@OA said:

"Most polite thief ever, weray even try give you advice."

@Steph | Alpha | Beta reader said:

"Whole time he’s the someone."

@Onyinye Patrick WFH-mom said:

"This can’t be real lol."

@Damini’s Mom said:

"Oyinbo sef dey thief."

@Smallie said:

"This be why I always wonder how people do those contents on the street. I can’t even run after any thief."

@ℳ𝒾𝓈𝒾𝓊ꨄ said:

"I believe he thought you forgot it and had the intention of handing it back to you."

@Oladipupo Olamide Ol said:

"The werey still say don’t leave it there you know someone will take it. Ole."

@Pwesh said:

"Lol you get lucky they gave you back. Come and try it at Woolich at your own risk."

@Sharky commented:

"I already know that's London. I feel it in my Londener bones. Gurl why would you try that here."

@julia Scriven said:

"You are leaving your phone alone keh. Chai. Continue."

@zawenab said:

"Don't leave it there someone will take it" says the man trying to take the phone."

@Thefemalecircle added:

"I once had the Ambulance at my old house, some random man walked in while the ambulance was doing their job and stole a phone and walked out, no one knew who he was or who stole the phone."

Woman weeps as thieves break into boutique

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her pain on social media after thieves broke into her home and took her goods.

In a video, the heartbroken businesswoman displayed the hole the thieves made in the ceiling to gain access.

