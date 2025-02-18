A Nigerian boy has captured the attention of netizens on the TikTok app after showing off the 'car' that he constructed

In an intriguing video, he showed off the Lamborghini-inspired 'car' which was constructed using local materials

The talented young boy also revealed the moment that he drove the 'car' to a fuel station to fill up the tank

A young Nigerian man's talent has left social media users in awe after he showed off a makeshift vehicle constructed from locally sourced materials.

The innovative creation, inspired by the unique and sleek design of a Lamborghini, proved the boy's creativity.

Talented boy drives his Lamborghini-inspired 'car' to fuel station Photo credit: @talentedahmad/TikTok.

Boy shows off Lamborghini-inspired 'car'

A video clip of the invention was shared by @talentedahmad on TikTok, where it quickly gained traction.

The clip revealed the moment the young inventor took his makeshift car for a spin, driving it to a nearby fuel station to fill up the tank.

The vehicle's functionality was further confirmed as it was driven around a compound, leaving onlookers impressed.

Reacting to the story, some netizens praised the boy's ability to think outside the box and create something truly unique from readily available materials.

Reactions as boy builds Lamborghini-inspired vehicle

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@MBOTHEGENT said:

"Lamborghini Egoista. The most rarest lambo ever. I pray I get one."

@Familypride commented:

"Am too small o but I need ur Acc pls I just want to appreciate God in ur life."

@OMOTOYOSI said:

"Government, rich people in our country ad NGO will not see this to stand ad support him now if he later gave up ad decided to do ritual ad bring up himself now everyone will now be shouting."

@abiola19932 said:

"Wait for raining season let see how it's goes I believe you made it when it's sunny."

@Lena danner said:

"You can only drive this from December to February (that's dry season)."

@dazi said:

"Make e no sha catch fire o, cuz this one wey i dey see fuel. Hmm sha no dey sun too much."

@Calvary Trades reacted:

"Next time use epoxy resin to make the carton water resistant, I think."

@𝐀𝐛𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐤 said:

"Relationship no easy oo. Since 5am my roommate just Dey shout "Listen to me, just listen to me, can u just listen to me".

@successfullastborn6 said:

"I even video u for warake road junction keep it up bro one day u will get there."

@marthins joshua reacted:

"You are talented boss but this your motor no be for raining season."

@Alhassan Scientific added:

"Wow my brother you are really trying, so keep it up.may God bless you with the person who can help you to do more."

