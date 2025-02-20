For the past five years, a doctor has been walking without shoes, irrespective of his outfit or occasion

The doctor's unusual barefoot style has aroused people's interest in him and he has shared the benefits of being barefoot

According to the doctor, he attends official meetings dressed in a suit but with no shoes and is proud of it

A Kenyan medic, Dr. Hamisi Kote Ali, has opened up about the benefits of walking barefooted.

Dr Hamisi revealed he has not been wearing shoes for the past five years and shared a TikTok video of himself in a suit walking barefoot.

Dr Hamisi's unusual barefoot style

In the TikTok post, Dr Hamisi informed his followers that he attends official meetings without shoes.

"This is how I attend meetings as a barefoot doctor. It has been five years now that I’ve gone without wearing shoes, even during official meetings," he wrote.

The doctor said he chose not to wear shoes.

"I choose not to wear shoes for my well-being. You’ve probably noticed how it looks good to wear a suit without shoes! Try removing your shoes today and practice walking barefoot."

Benefits of walking barefoot

The fascial manipulation specialist, who also founded the Human Garage Wellness Group, explained in the comment section of his post the benefits of walking barefoot.

"Grounding reduces pain and alters the numbers of circulating neutrophils and lymphocytes, and also affects various circulating chemical factors related to inflammation."

He encouraged people to try walking without any footwear to see the difference.

"After a year, you’ll be able to tell me how you feel. Still the barefoot doctor."

Expert benefits of not wearing footwear

Walking without footwear has its benefits. According to Healthline, walking barefoot improves one's balance, proprioception, and body awareness, which can help with pain relief.

It helps in maintaining an appropriate range of motion in one's foot and ankle joints as well as adequate strength and stability within one's muscles and ligaments.

Walking barefoot can also give one stronger leg muscles, which support the lower back region.

Watch his video below:

Barefooted doctor stirs reactions

lily🖤 said:

"I did not wear shoes for the first two years of my life and i didn't like it 😂😂😂 not anymore."

Anne B. Ayekha said:

"Hii nayo is financial privilege because kuna places, living space you cannot be barefoot. But in the surburbia this can be attempted."

thianah said:

"We have a man olin our village very old guy doesn't wear shoes even mu bus even on weddings church bare foot."

MR BROWS said:

"This is very nice, I suggest you try a complete set. Tembea uchi uone vile ni therapeutic, I have done it for 7 years and I tell you it’s life changing."

olori said:

"I knew about walking barefoot when i was in university and its really great. i do it when i feel migraine and headache, it works for me."

Nako said:

"My grandfather died in 1992 and all his life he never wore shoes. Not even once in his life. A stubborn African man he was. His hair was also not cut. It would trim its self and locked itself."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had appeared in Lagos court barefooted in a priest-like style.

Young girl donates 30,000 shoes to people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a girl had donated 30,000 shoes to people after she saw someone walking barefooted in America.

The girl said that a human being should never have to go through life like that. She was surprised to see that shoes were a luxury item to some people.

The teenager went around asking her family and friends to donate shoes. She even held programmes to call for donors.

