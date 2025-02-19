A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video showing what she and her husband did on their wedding night

In a video, she displayed the moment they took their time to arrange and count the money that was sprayed on them by guests at their wedding venue

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate them

A Nigerian couple's 'odd' wedding night activity has left social media users in stitches after the video was shared online.

The bride took to TikTok to share the video showing the moment she and her husband counted and arranged the money gifted to them by their wedding guests.

Couple forfeits having nice time in bed on wedding night Photo credit: @nicole_unisex/TikTok.

Couple counts cash on wedding night

In the clip posted by @nicole_unisex, the bride proudly revealed how guests showered them with financial gifts on their wedding.

"Me and my husband on our wedding night," she captioned the video.

As they carefully sorted and stacked the cash, it was clear that they were determined to make the most of their wedding gifts.

The video quickly racked up views and comments, with many social media users rushing to congratulate the couple on their nuptials.

However, not everyone was impressed by their unromantic wedding night activity.

Some jokingly questioned why they had prioritised counting money over more traditional wedding night pursuits.

They were sprayed lots of cash on wedding day Photo credit: @nicole_unisex/TikTok.

Reactions as couple counts money on wedding night

Nigerians stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the trending video.

@~Big_Dammy said:

"Every woman deserves to be called beautiful at least once a day. So,to all the females reading this. YOU are beautiful!"

@HOLLIE'S ONLY BOUNCER said:

"How much is counting machine. Lemme know how much to save? and where can I buy it."

@Juh- liet said:

"I wish i hard this machine o. I count money for complete three days."

@Grabgrad said:

"Nothing una wan tell me. This babe work for bank before. Her counting techniques was just so accurate."

@Ezinwa Benita said:

"Abeg I go borrow this your machine on my wedding night. No disappoint me oh."

@OLABISI said:

"Nah una Dey carry all the 100 naira note wey korope suppose Dey use give us change."

@adamoney5 said:

"All the hundred naira hate comments coming from people way never chop food."

@King_Jethro said:

"Una supposed dey knackk naaaa. Leave money for the next morning. Anyway I knw say una done knack tire even befor welding so notin new again for the body."

@Datweirdsophiee added:

"If them no spray enough money for my wedding we go reschedule do another wedding woo see cash out."

