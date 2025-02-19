A trending video of a grandmother making an entrance to the venue of her 100th birthday party has captured the attention of many

In the video, the woman who still seemed very strong despite her age danced happily into the hall amid cheers of guests

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A video showing a centenarian's energetic entrance at her birthday celebration has garnered attention online.

The clip, which quickly made rounds online, captured the moment the elderly woman, who appeared agile despite her advanced age, made a lively entrance at the party venue.

Woman who clocked 100 makes grand entrance to birth party Photo credit: @merlwhite/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

100-year-old woman dances at birthday party

The video was posted on TikTok by @merlwhite and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments from netizens.

In the clip, the guest of honour was seen dancing joyfully into the hall, amid cheers and applause from the assembled guests.

The atmosphere was exciting, with the birthday girl's energy clearly impressing the crowd.

"My grandma's entrance for her 100th birthday party," the video's caption read.

Reactions as woman celebrates 100th birthday

Viewers who stumbled upon the heartwarming video on TikTok were quick to react, flooding the comments section with praise and admiration for the centenarian's spirit.

@Gracie.Ceceila said:

"Aww so granny was born in 1925 babyyyy the things she’s lived through!!!"

@cherienicole22 stated:

"100 and still cutting up on the dance floor. I know that’s right!"

@AIDA said:

"Everyone should be as happy and healthy as she is with 100 years congrats."

@Kingz_World said:

"What yall don’t know is granny don’t need that cane at all!! She in better shape than all of us to be completely honest ! Happy birthday beautiful."

@shellyp878 said:

"Granny's got moves. She is truly blessed. Happy 100th Birthday and wishing her many more to come."

@Suzanne Higgins said:

"My gran is 96 and she's still walking talking (gossiping) she might be slower but it amazing your gran looks amazing."

@Uknown_232 said:

"Congratulations, I hope you’ve got your letter of the king. Absolutely marvellous beautiful I hope I can last that long."

@user7255048081416 said:

"My Auntie Emily lived to be 106. She was just as spry as this lady on her 100th birthday celebration!"

@icsy said:

"She is amazing! first think i saw her I think of Lady Danbury from Bridgerton!"

@Samantha Bwitchin essesntials said:

"Sooo granny gooo. Happy birthday to her sweet sweet soul she is one bad mama jama."

@Keesha Family Den added:

"Happy birthday I pray I make it to 100 years old you look good for your age may god continue to bless you with many many more years to come."

See the post below:

Elderly woman dances with energy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an agile elderly woman recently captivated the hearts of many netizens with her incredible dance moves.

A heartwarming video showed the strong woman dancing in front of a hut while being filmed by an unidentified person.

