A Nigerian man has commented on a recent incident at Nnamdi Azikiwe University that led to a student's expulsion.

The student in question was accused of assaulting a lecturer who had interrupted her while she was recording a TikTok video.

Man says viral UNIZIK student deserved expulsion

Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu, an alumnus of the university, took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the matter.

According to Uduchukwu, the student's expulsion was not solely a result of public outcry, but rather due to her clear violation of the university's Students' Disciplinary Regulation.

Uduchukwu's comments shed light on the circumstances surrounding the student's expulsion, which had been the subject of much speculation online.

He noted that the university's decision to expel the student was reportedly based on a thorough examination of the facts, rather than a response to public pressure.

In his words:

"Pim Pim is now an expelled non-academic student and her expulsion was not solely due to public opinion but because she clearly violated the Students' Disciplinary Regulation.

"All these emergency activists should rest. Your mischievous show of sympathy CAN NEVER restore Pim Pim, the cancerous pimple back to the face of UNIZIK."

Reactions as UNIZIK alumnus speaks on student's expulsion

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to his comments about the expelled student.

Emeka Obiefuna said:

"I find it so difficult to understand why some ezeoti are supporting and defending that female nkita ara."

Ndulue Joy reacted:

"Gloat all you want, expulsion wouldn't be the end for her. So if you like no move on."

Ken Rosy wrote:

"I'm totally against what she did, University certificates is awarded in Character and learning, Character first, what if the Committee end up disappointing us by not expelling her?"

Nzoputa Izu said:

"The thing baffles me, ah swear."

Mabel Uche added:

"Can this same UNIZIK FM interview the girl in question and get her own side of the story. However, I am not in support of her actions in any way. But let's hear from her. She should also be given fair hearing devoid of threats. As a political scientist, I think we ought to know the immediate and remote cause of her actions before judging her and concluding on the matter."

Alleged voice note of viral UNIZIK student surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl who was accused of assaulting a lecturer at UNIZIK reportedly spoke up about the incident in a trending voice note.

The young girl explained that the lecturer had assaulted her first, claiming that those parts were removed in the viral video.

