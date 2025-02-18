A Nigerian lady has recounted how she rented a face-me-I-face-you room and forgot where it is located after making a payment

She said she had met the landlord of the property and paid six months' rent to him in cash, with a promise to move in the following week

Quite to her surprise, the lady shared what happened in the evening of the week she had promised to move in

A lady, Daramola Abiodun, has said that life is a mystery and narrated how she can't remember the location of a room she had rented to date.

Daramola said she rented a face-me-I-face-you room (a low-class house built with rooms of tenants facing each other) and made a cash payment for six months' rent to the landlord.

According to Daramola, she told the landlord that she would start sleeping in the room she rented from the following week.

The following week, Daramola said she surprisingly could not recollect the road leading to the house.

She said she searched for the house for hours to no avail and gave up. Her experience shared on Facebook read:

"I remember how I rented a room face me and face you and paid for 6months back then.

"I was lucky to meet with the landlord himself and I paid the 6months money to him cash.

"I told him I will start coming to sleep in the house from the next week.

"The next week reach in the evening I was busy walking up and down in confusion for almost 3hours searching for the exact house but unfortunately I couldn't locate the house again.

"Till today that experience still dey suprise me.

"As in I couldn't recognize the exact road that lead to that particular house I paid for.

"Life is mystery shaaaa!"

People react to lady's experience

Funmi Ogunfuwa said:

"And I saw a video when a guy exactly what you just said that he got a house took his things there just to pick few things left at his old house he said he can’t locate the new house anymore, and people said he was joking."

Olarinre Akinlabi Akinsumbo said:

"You suppose thank God say he jazz you like that oo, no be say you pack inside house finish, you con Dey fight spiritual battles up and down."

Dollydot Benson said:

"Whenever you're searching for a house... Go with someone.... Same thing has happened to people who bought landed properties and have forgotten the location."

Oshunjawe Abimbola Victoria said:

"This thing dey happen Wella that time wey I dey Lagos.... Yoruba call it "daiko".

"Na charm the landlord use,you think he was nice enough to collect six months payment but he knows his intentions that was why he accepted,some people are wicked eeeee."

Rita Iledo said:

"Since you said you were still young, let me say you probably forgot the location. Not everyone is good with remembering places. Reason it's good to use landmarks. Always look at the area very well, look at the name of the street. And look for something that is special there, like a store or a billboard, something. That's what I always do, even at night. Reason I can go to a place I have been once , even without knowing the name of the place, I will be able to direct you there."

