A Nigerian lady has shared the voice note she received from a man from Akwa Ibom state after collecting N3,000 from him

According to the story, the man had given her the money with the hope that he would see her but she did not fulfil her end of the bargain

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

An exchange between a Nigerian lady and a man from Akwa Ibom state has caught the attention of netizens.

The lady confessed in her caption that she took the man's money without fulfilling her end of the bargain.

Lady who 'ate' Akwa Ibom man's money shares voice note from him Photo credit: @akolex1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Akwa Ibom man rants after sending N3k to lady

Sharing her experience on TikTok, the lady known as @akolex1, posted the voice note that he sent to her, alongside a caption that mocked the situation.

The recording captured the man's furious outburst, as he hurled curses and threats, warning the woman that she would never succeed in life unless she returned his money.

He accused her of deceiving him and exploiting his genuine affection for her.

According to him, he had earlier sent her N2,000 and shortly afterwards, he sent N1,000 but she still didn't show up.

In his words:

"You will never succeed in your life. As far as I gave you the first time N2000 and you ate that money. I transferred another N1000 to you and you ate that money and put in your stomach.

"As far as you ate my money, it will never ever be well with you. You will not succeed in this life. You wanted to use me but I loved you genuinely. I promise you in God's name, it will never be well with you unless you return my money for me. Calculate my money and give it back to me. You cannot use me. I swear it shall never be well with you until you return my money."

Reactions trail voice note of Akwa Ibom man

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Educated thug said:

"But we Igbo guys sweet Shaa. I de send 10k give calabar girl Shaa without requesting anything from her but she don’t appreciate it Shaa funny."

@Mhiz value said:

"I ate 2100 and he started cursing his family so I decided to give him back 2k but he called again asking for the 100 naira and I sent it to him."

@Momoh said:

"All this curse for how much na?? Anyways to see akwa ibom man wey no dey stingy na connection. Make nobody come for me oo, I’m an akwa ibomite bt our men no dey try."

@Gaius018 said:

"Una wey de shout 3k, you know how the man take get that 3k?? You sabi if na him daily job wages be that? 3k is not easy to get."

@honoursexy said:

"Better carry him 3k transfer back to am ooooo if him no gree send aza do am as card, make little things no go make person suffer later."

@Candygirl 709 commented:

"My sister you're lucky the money is not up to 5k he would have carried your name and kept it at their village shrine for them to fight for him."

@Goodness mercy added:

"Na my mom's brother be that I can recognise his voice so well no so he dey do no mind am."

Man deals with lady who tried to scam him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man recalled how he got even with a lady who received transport fare from him on two occasions but never visited his house.

He said it was during his law school and that he met the Lagos-based girl on X (formerly Twitter).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng