A Nigerian girl has shared a helpful advice to netizens on the kind of apartments to avoid when house hunting

In a video, she narrated her unenviable experience while living in a flat with the landlord of the house

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many sharing their similar experiences with landlord

A Nigerian lady's experience in a rented apartment has sparked a discussion about the key things to consider during house hunting.

In a video shared via the TikTok app, she narrated what she has been facing since she rented a house in a compound where the landlord also lives.

Lady why she has been unable to sleep in rented apartment Photo credit: @officialqueen_bb/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience at 1.am

In the middle of the night, the lady identified as @officialqueen_bb shared a video of the landlord and his son engaging in a serious fight.

The son accused his father of being evil and dared him to organise prayers for any evil person to kick the bucket.

In his words:

"Open the door let us do fire for fire prayer. Let the person that is evil die. Let us do prayers let the person that is evil die. You think I am afraid. I am just remembering all the evil you have done. Just leave my life. The thing is disturbing my career. Omo come and throw key for me o."

While sharing the video online, Queen advised netizens never to rent a house if the landlord lives in the compound.

She said:

"Don't ever rent an apartment if the landlord lives there. Me at 1 am I can't sleep because of his son. This is not funny at all. His son I don't know what's happening if he's mentally okay or not and he does this almost every night. This is 1 am and this guy is outside at my window. I am fed up guy."

Reactions as lady shares experience in apartment

Nigerians stormed the comments section of the video to share their opinions.

@wendys505 said:

"Abeg who dey throw key for each other and who dey disturb each other life."

@OfTheGoodLife reacted:

"I can so relate to this, cause I’ve someone like him in my house, only God know how the dad and the mum will be feeling."

@tyerantcaeser said:

"My landlord legit started a ranch at the backyard, we have goat, chicken, cat, ram and human in just one house. 1yr and na only 3mnts I don stay d house."

@favour etomi commented:

"Chaii there was a family like this close to my house, the both parents are dead now. I remember how the son troubled the parents."

@Afoke added:

"Aside been the landlord I think this can happen in any family. The boy obviously needs help."

Source: Legit.ng