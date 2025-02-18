A Nigerian lady has shared the examination question set by the University of Calabar about Very Dark Man and Nedu

This is coming shortly after the duo got into a heated online fight over some occurrences at the honest brunch podcast

Social media users who came across the funny examination question stormed the comments section to react to it

A recent examination question set by the University of Calabar's Mass Communication department has caught the attention of netizens.

The question, which referenced a public feud between two internet personalities, Very Dark Man and Nedu, was shared online, sparking lots of reactions.

University of Calabar sets question about VDM, Nedu

Ijeomadaisy, an Instagram user, posted a photo of the examination paper, accompanied by a caption that expressed her shock at the unexpected question.

The lecturer asked students to discuss the concept of privacy in relation to the public fallout between Very Dark Man and Nedu, which occurred during an episode of the Honest Brunch podcast.

The use of a real-life example to illustrate a key concept in Mass Communication clearly caught many by surprise.

While some social media users praised the university for incorporating relevant and contemporary examples into their curriculum, others simply found the situation funny.

Reactions trail University of Calabar's examination question

The photo quickly went viral on the Instagram app, with many Nigerians sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Creamchelli_beauty said:

"I no go ever try that question. Na trap be that."

Chy_nedu_ said:

"I dont even know why the fell out. I guess I wont be attempting the question if i was to be one of the students."

Marvy_mahy said:

"My school don Dey ment small small, cuz Wetin concern exams question with VDM and Nedu palava?"

Hannanwokolo said:

"But not everyone follows all these trends."

Jris_kinsman said:

"Confidentialily is one of the ethics of mass media, Confidential is the ability to key your source of information private to protect their integrity and reputation. As a media personnel or public relations officer Confidentiality is very important as it enable you build trust with your source. The question is simple is basically asked to explain Confidentiality as an ethic of mass media which vdm and mostly nedu failed to do. A media house is meant to protect their source or presenter."

Ebuk.aonyeji stated:

"So they're assuming every student is on social media. Anyhow country."

Blessyy_blessyn said:

"Na wetin I go first answer be that. I go still collect extra sheet."

Nne_mba commented:

"What if I didn't have data last week?"

Hawttcoco__ reacted:

"Na real privacy relationship."

Ms_amire said:

"My answer would have been “Omo,forget privacy, vdm no try at all.”

Game_of_tronez23 added:

"Nigeria educational system is gone for real. Tnk God, my children no dey this damnn hell of a country."

Units_bypreshy added:

"This reminds me of My Lecturer, as a mass communication student always keep your ears down for trending news and make sure you follow it up because that will definitely be his No 1 Compulsory Question with 20 marks!!! So this particular question is not even hard if they can get the first 5Ws and 1H, they are good to go!"

Delta State University examination questions go viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending post showing the examination questions posed to students of a Nigerian university went viral.

The students were asked to explain steganography, identify different types of the word, amongst other questions.

