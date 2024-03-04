A popular Nigerian slang has found its way to the examination question of a federal university in the north

A netizen shared an examination paper reportedly belonging to the Federal University, Wukari, which had the slang "No gree for anybody" in the number two question

Mixed reactions trailed the nature of the question, as some claimed it was an easy-looking but tough question

"No gree for anybody", a Nigerian slang, has been used as a question in a university exam.

The slang "No gree for anybody" implies not allowing one to be bullied or cheated by another.

Nigerians were amused by the exam question.

A Facebook user, Promise Bujums J Amos, shared an exam paper which reportedly belonged to the Federal University, Wukari, highlighting the slang where it was used in question two.

The question which was formed with the slang read:

"Discuss the conceptualization and relevance of the phrase "No gree for anybody" in shaping social interactions in contemporary Nigerian society."

The exam was written by students of the department of sociology of the institution, which was one of the schools accredited by the NUC.

Weeks ago, the Nigerian Police had warned the citizenry against the use of the popular slang.

A message Legit.ng sent to the poster of the question to confirm its authenticity has not been responded to at the time of this report.

People react to the exam question

Joseph Okpo said:

"The Question looks simple but for the next one hour u can't answer that question."

Esther Zinny said:

"With all due respect sir, I refuse to answer this question coz me sef no go gree for anybody."

Lebe Osum said:

"Frankly speaking, I can't answer this question in more than 5 lines, cos once I state one point I will not know what to write again, I no Sabi tell stories me and art subject are like cat and rat our blood no dey flow together."

Joan Onunta said:

"These questions are very cheap for university students, and una still dey open mouth dey say BSC is better than HND, go to polytechnic and see their exam questions, if it's my school you will write exam tire even ur answer sheet won't be enough if you actually know what to write cos each question will have children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren."

Source: Legit.ng