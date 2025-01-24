A trending post showing the examination questions posed to students of a Nigerian university has gone viral

The students were asked to explain steganography, identify different types of the word, amongst other questions

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A set of examination questions from Delta state university has gone viral on social media, with many users weighing in on the questions posed to students.

The questions, which were reportedly from a computer science exam, tested students' knowledge of complex topics such as steganography and cryptography.

Video shows examination questions for students Photo credit: @tennyson602/TikTok, Hirurg/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

DELSU's examination questions go viral

A video of the exam question paper was shared on TikTok by @tennyson602, sparking lots of comments from users who were intrigued by the rigour of the questions.

The exam paper, which belonged to Delta State University, featured a series of demanding questions that required students to demonstrate a deep understanding of technical concepts.

One question asked students to explain the concept of steganography and identify five different types, while another required them to differentiate between symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic algorithms.

Students were also tasked with explaining the practical applications of cryptography in computer use.

"What is steganography? Identify and explain 5 types of steganography. Differentiate between symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic algorithms. Mention and explain any four possible applications of cryptography in our use of computers," the questions read.

Reactions trail university's examination questions

Many TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Mick Jpn asked:

"What is steganography?"

@Davidmoses said:

"Your answer booklet carry Polytechnic n question paper carry University. As you wan take pass, wey d school sef no balance."

@abena fosuaxx reacted:

"When is almost time before you will remember the number 1 answers."

@diamond said:

"This is when you don't know what to write buh the invigilator keep on stirring at you."

@Plug Again commented:

"The person na olodo those two questions simple, If u wake me for sleep I sabi am."

@Ria said:

"Wow una question is so direct and straight forward. Come UNIBEN FIRST, only question 1A has 20 subordinates."

@ElyDesserts |Abuja zobo vendor asked:

"This cryptography and steganography is it part of information security. Why am I seeing it in cyber security."

@HAIR/THRIFT VENDOR IN BENIN added:

"Lol why una de remind me of wetin I do when I de school. And once invigilator is coming I will turn to the last page at the back and start writing nonsense."

@Comrd San. Aleeesha Temper said:

"Hahhhhhh lolx this creator Shea at first I thought he’s referring to me but I com realized that my own is fair. Kai omo I think say na question number 20 him wan design so na 2a gosh."

@Yha~Maryam added:

"I just remember my HOD. Mama go start from 1ai, 1aii, 1aiii, 1aiv, 1av, 1avi, 1aviii. Wetin you read sef no go come out of 1-8 questions."

@sylvesterr added:

"Abeg which school be this?"

Exam questions for secondary school students trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media was abuzz with trending photos of exam questions meant for some secondary school students.

The questions set for the English language examination were so cheap, and this sparked reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng