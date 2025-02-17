A new video shared by Amadou Elizabeth, popularly known as Jarvis Jadrolita, has sparked reactions online

In the video, Jadrolita was seen dancing cheerfully inside a room during her recent vacation in South Africa

However, observant fans who watched the clip were quick to notice what her love interest, Peller, was doing by the window

A video posted by popular social media personality, Amadou Elizabeth, widely known as Jarvis Jadrolita, has caught the attention of netizens.

The clip, which revealed Jadrolita's vibrant personality, was filmed during her recent getaway to South Africa.

Jadrolita dances in video, netizens sight Peller Photo credit: @realjadrolita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jadrolita's dance video sparks buzz online

Shared by @JarvisJadrolita on TikTok, the video captured Jadrolita dancing with abandon in a luxurious room.

However, it was not Jadrolita's moves that captured the attention of her fans. Instead, it was the subtle actions of her love interest, Peller, that stole the show.

As Jadrolita danced, Peller could be seen walking around the balcony, engaged in a phone call.

His action did not go unnoticed by Jadrolita's eagle-eyed fans, who were quick to point out the intriguing moment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of Jadrolita

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Shugar said:

"See pellar warey for window."

@asiiijamal said:

"See Peller for back. She didn't notice it before posting."

@I B R A H I M asked:

"Who see Ogo for that glass?"

@nonny popular said:

"Jarvis thanks for making Anambra people proud."

@Ruby FM said:

"South Africa look good on u omo see sweet life no stress enjoy yourself my favorite couples."

@paundsn93 said:

"The vacation seems to be boring i wish you came in Dubai."

@Official_Kingii said:

"This woman is glowing so much, for obvious reasons in the mirror. If you're truly loved you'll just glow effortlessly. #Jarpel_infinity."

@M_E_R_I_T said:

"How far make una calm down this na person comment section no be prayer center."

@_AFEEEZPOZ said:

"My own be say before una come back I wan see Jamal coming."

@Ebenezer580 said:

"South Africa is treating you well Jarvis. Future billionaires say hi to me."

@Dominion said:

"Why Una go see 5k comments in side it U go see 17k like in someone comment."

@og sircool added:

"I really happy that shagede don commot live and excel dear."

@MARVEL BOY said:

"She's the number one person that dance with steeze on tiktok."

@lapulgaa added:

"Jarvis and beauty are like 9 and 10. Nothing you fit tell me."

Jadrolita acts like robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians reacted to a video that captured the moment Jarvis broke from her AI robot-like character.

Jarvis started trending heavily online over her ability to talk and behave like an AI-programmed robot.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng