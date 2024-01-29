Nigerians have reacted to a video showing the moment Jarvis broke from her AI robot-like character

Jarvis became a TikTok sensation owing to her ability to talk and behave like an AI-programmed robot

In an emerging video, Jarvis funnily almost went physically with a lady who pestered her for an interview session

A video of Jarvis breaking character has emerged on social media and got internet users talking.

Jarvis is a fast-rising Nigerian content creator with an impressive ability to behave like an AI robot.

Jarvis broke character as she faced the lady. Photo Credit: @jarvisrobot, Facebook/Breaking News Nigeria

Source: TikTok

Breaking News Nigeria shared a clip on Facebook showing the moment a lady tried to interview Jarvis.

Still in her AI robot character, Jarvis told the lady she needed permission from her creator before an interview can be granted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, as the interviewer persisted, Jarvis broke character to face the lady squarely. She positioned her hands for a fight as she funnily slammed the lady.

Netizens were amused by her behaviour.

Netizens hail Jarvis

Don Capello Said:

"This content is unique ...I love the creativity...this girl won my heart she is talented."

Luz Anga said:

"She's very good at it.But i don't like when she brake her character."

Foluke Laura Lyndell-idonnuagbe said:

"Beautiful and unique may God take you places keep making your parents proud only the right people will locate you ."

Keme Hood said:

"This is so sweet mehn."

Ndonji Flory Cdivela Pat said:

"She is great robotics performers, congratulations and well done."

Kanu M Agunwa said:

"The content is so sweet n interesting... Brain girl, shine to the whole world jaree. Even china go marvel."

Chuks Black said:

"But normally this girl don turn to robot ooh."

Paulson Nancy said:

"This is to tell our Nigerians that you don't need to go naked before being famous. I so much like this girl."

Jarvis gifted N5.7m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian lady, Jarvis, who acts like AI robot was gifted N5.7 million reward.

A clip captured the moment the "robot" human was rewarded with 15 lion gifts (N5,762,400) during her TikTok live.

According to Dexerto, each lion gift costs about 3,000 TikTok coins, which equals $400 (N384,160). Jarvis was in disbelief when she got the lions.

Many Nigerians who watched her reaction to the TikTok gift said that she almost came out of her AI character to behave normally.

Source: Legit.ng