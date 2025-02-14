A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment her brother pushed a lecturer at his school, thinking she was a student

According to the young lady, her brother had no idea that the woman was a lecturer until after the deed was done

However, when he noticed the woman's status, he immediately felt remorseful for his unintentional action

A viral video posted on TikTok captured the moment a student unintentionally pushed a lecturer at his school.

The incident occurred when the student, who was recording a video, mistook the lecturer for a fellow student and pushed her out of the way.

Student unintentionally pushes lecturer at his school

The student's sister, @jessy27202, shared the clip on TikTok, where it quickly gained traction.

According to her, her brother had no idea that the woman was a lecturer until after the incident.

The video first showed the student's initial nonchalance, followed by a sudden display of remorse as he realised his mistake.

His swift apology and evident regret softened the blow, and many viewers found the incident hilarious than alarming.

After looking at the young boy for a short time and observing his remorseful reaction, the lecturer seemingly understood that it was a mistake and left.

"POV: My bro pushed a lecturer thinking it was a student. I don laugh am tire," the video's caption read.

Reactions as student pushes lecturer at school

The video sparked reactions on TikTok, with many commenters praising the student's quick apology.

@favour said:

"If na that pim pim girl she go still insult the woman for disturbing her video."

@Farida Rahman 360 said:

"It now a trend to involve lecturers in TikTok videos eehhnn."

@MGT said:

"Make una no do this thing before govt go bring uniform enter federal school o, be guided oo."

@Wolf said:

"As na student push lecturer, we no see fight ooo but if na lecturer push student now. Una go Unizik am."

@PRODIGAL SON commented:

"Difference no dey between Nigeria lecturers and Army, you go see them dey fear omo."

@seyexmedia said:

"Una no dey here word stop doing video in a public space when u know there still activities going on even if it was a student, so he will do dat."

@RiAnE said:

"Almost pushed lecturer to give me way luckily I saw the shoes and knew that wasn’t a student."

@Mirabell commented:

"Me wey tell lecturer make e stand up from chair nko and worst it was my first day in class."

@teeray added:

"Why I'll never understand that unizik girl, like her audacity is on a different level because this is the normal reaction."

Watch the video below:

UNIZIK student slaps lecturer who interrupted TikTok video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of a female student fighting a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State.

In a video, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

