Media personality Toke Makinwa and BBNaija winner Imisi had an unexpected moment at Veekee James's daughter's dedication

A viral clip captured the two in an awkward exchange that their facial expressions told a story about

Fans and followers have since flooded the comments with mixed reactions to what they witnessed

Media personality Toke Makinwa has left many talking with her awkward exchange with BBNaija winner, Imisi.

In a video making rounds from Veekee James’s daughter’s dedication, the two were captured in a bizarre exchange while celebrating with the couple.

Awkward moment between Toke Makinwa and BBNaija Imisi sparks reactions online. Credit: @tokemakinwa, @imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Imisi was captured dancing with Veekee and her husband when Toke walked in with her huge fascinator, which obstructed Imisi.

The two, however, played it cool for the cameras, but their facial expressions showed otherwise.

Nigerians react to Toke and Imisi's drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Ifybambi wrote:

“This Imisi is a clown, and Toke was being a snub

Olasunkanmi wrote:

“Women clashing with their head gears is funny

Pampam wrote:

“Nawa for Toke

Big Nanny Jay wrote:

“Imisi just dey do jeje."

Prolific wrote:

“Awkward vibes lol, Toke and Imisi never miss a moment

Sis Ada wrote:

“Imisi looks lost

Memnefer wrote:

“Toke gave off mean energy here. She met her there”.

Toke Makinwa's interaction with BBNaija Imisi leaves fans divided. Credit: @tokemakinwa, @imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

Toke Makinwa opens up on tithing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toke Makinwa opened up about her decision to stop paying tithe to churches, revealing that the personal experiences that shaped her new perspective.

The mother of one spoke in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, reflecting on her journey with faith and giving, and the lessons she has learned over the years

According to Toke, her decision did not come overnight but followed deep personal reflection and questions about how money donated to religious institutions is used.

Source: Legit.ng