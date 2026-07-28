Toke Makinwa and BBNaija Imisi’s Unexpected Moment at Event Gets Everyone Talking
- Media personality Toke Makinwa and BBNaija winner Imisi had an unexpected moment at Veekee James's daughter's dedication
- A viral clip captured the two in an awkward exchange that their facial expressions told a story about
- Fans and followers have since flooded the comments with mixed reactions to what they witnessed
Media personality Toke Makinwa has left many talking with her awkward exchange with BBNaija winner, Imisi.
In a video making rounds from Veekee James’s daughter’s dedication, the two were captured in a bizarre exchange while celebrating with the couple.
In the clip, Imisi was captured dancing with Veekee and her husband when Toke walked in with her huge fascinator, which obstructed Imisi.
The two, however, played it cool for the cameras, but their facial expressions showed otherwise.
Nigerians react to Toke and Imisi's drama
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
Ifybambi wrote:
“This Imisi is a clown, and Toke was being a snub
Olasunkanmi wrote:
“Women clashing with their head gears is funny
Pampam wrote:
“Nawa for Toke
Big Nanny Jay wrote:
“Imisi just dey do jeje."
Prolific wrote:
“Awkward vibes lol, Toke and Imisi never miss a moment
Sis Ada wrote:
“Imisi looks lost
Memnefer wrote:
“Toke gave off mean energy here. She met her there”.
Toke Makinwa opens up on tithing
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toke Makinwa opened up about her decision to stop paying tithe to churches, revealing that the personal experiences that shaped her new perspective.
The mother of one spoke in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, reflecting on her journey with faith and giving, and the lessons she has learned over the years
According to Toke, her decision did not come overnight but followed deep personal reflection and questions about how money donated to religious institutions is used.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.