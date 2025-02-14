A relationship counsellor and on-air personality has reacted to UNIZIK's expulsion of female student Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious over the assault of a lecturer

The counsellor said he was reliably informed about the conduct of Precious when she faced the school's panel

What he said about Precious' behaviour has sent social media users into a frenzy, with some condemning her

J J Agada Aguzie, a relationship counsellor, has shared what he was informed about the behaviour of the expelled UNIZIK student before the school's disciplinary panel.

Hours ago, UNIZIK expelled Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious over the assault of lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye.

The relationship counsellor said he was told that the expelled student was not sorry when she faced the panel. Photo Credit: J J Agada Aguzie, Chukwudi Michael Okoye, Lara Wise

Commenting on the expulsion, Agada, in a Facebook post, said he was reliably informed that Precious was neither sorry nor remorseful when she faced the panel.

He added that Precious' mum supported her. He wrote:

"I was reliably told that when she faced the Disciplinary Panel, she was neither sorry nor remorseful.

"Her mom supported her too!"

Nigerians react to UNIZIK's expulsion of Precious

Ifeanyi Arthur Edeh said:

"I am very proud of them! They knew she committed no crime, but everybody want her nailed! You guys should go ahead and celebrate, pop some champagne, dance and party you all!"

James Ifedibaluchukwu Kandy said:

"And some people will still get mind dey support her.

"Tueh...i pour all of you spit!"

Victor Chukwu said:

"Her mom can start teaching her some manners from home 👍."

"Not bad."

Chika Chukwugaekwu Sandra said:

"Even though the mother no get character in first place.

"The girl in question Was remorseful that yesterday at the panel.

"Let me stop here for now.

"She have been expelled that's a good example to other untrained students."

Okenze Chiemeka said:

"My opinion: the Lecturer need to be protected, that girl can be upto something."

Augustine Patrick Chibyke said:

"Make go write jamb for Tiktok university na where she belongs and they go give me admission asap, justice well served, 😂😂

Chidiebere Leonard said:

"Normally education was not her calling, she went there to flex and not to study. That's why she's not remorseful."

Man in US faults assaulted UNIZIK lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man in the United States had faulted the assaulted UNIZIK lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye.

According to the Nigerian man in the diaspora, the female student erred in her violent reaction just as the lecturer's approach was wrong.

He said that the lecturer disrespected her autonomy which likely escalated the situation. Mixed reactions have trailed the man's take on the incident.

Source: Legit.ng