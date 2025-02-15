Nigerian singer Teniola Apata trended online with her recent generosity to a random stranger on the internet

The music star came across a woman who freestyled her most recent song Money and was overwhelmed by the affection she displayed

Teni planned with the woman's kids as she pulled a surprise visit on Valentine’s Day with money and food items

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, recently brought joy to a random person on the internet.

The talented songstress shared a heartwarming video of herself visiting a mother who had posted a freestyle of her latest hit, Money.

Teni stormed the house of one of her elderly fans. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Teni narrated that she discovered the woman’s video on Elon Musk’s platform X and was so moved by her passionate performance that she felt compelled to reach out and show appreciation.

After connecting with the woman’s children on social media, the singer and her team orchestrated a surprise visit.

The video captured Teni’s visit to the mother’s home, where the woman was visibly shocked and overjoyed to meet the artist.

The footage showed their emotional moments before Teni presented the woman with gifts.

In addition to the surprise, Teni supported the mother’s bead-making business, and encouraged her followers to do the same.

In her caption, she wrote:

“MOMMY MADE MY VALENTINE. PLEASE SUPPORT HER BUSINESS >> @marviecrafties.”

See her post below:

Video of Teni and woman's trends online.

See how netizens appreciated the singer for her largesse. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

babatee.1 wrote:

"THIS IS MORE REASON I LOVE YOUTENI❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ O SEUN."

dheecodah_:

"C’mon! Pure Valentine Experience 🌹 Love mama’s vibe 😍 God bless you sugar mommy, higher you shall go, in Jesus name, amen."

banyin__creatives:

"Na this short me I want😢😂 the fact that you greeted her in the proper Yoruba way."

lenahsszn:

"Teni ooooo! Ijo abi ijo fun eh o, Ayo ama bi Ayo fun eh lase Edumare 🙏🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️. This made me teary 🥹"

mohwilsongnr:

"Teni is lonely, Abaa father abeg make Teni future husband locate her in Jesus name."

aphricanace said:

"If I finish all my tears on this video now, where will i find more tears for other sweet videos laidis??? 🥹 God bless you Teni, this is beautiful!!!!"

etinosaofficial wrote:

"As I hold myself reach, warned myself not to cry. I couldn't help it.😭😭. God bless our mummies and daddies. God bless you Teni."

Teni transforms roadside seller

Legit.ng earlier reported that aroadside trader became a millionaire hours before the Valentine's Day celebration, courtesy of music star Teni.

The Money crooner had shared a heartwarming video of her with the lucky trader whom she also gave a nice treat.

The roadside trader's transformation following her meeting with Teni also stirred reactions with many Nigerians showering praises on the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng