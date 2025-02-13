A Nigerian woman has dished out a strong warning to people who may try to poke their noses in her husband's affairs

In a Facebook post, the woman warned that anyone who catches her husband doing anything wrong should not report it to her

According to her, people who criticise her husband are only motivated by a desire to see her marriage fail, so they can take her place

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after issuing a stern warning to those who might attempt to meddle in her husband's personal affairs.

In her post, the woman maintained that she would not tolerate any interference or criticism of her spouse.

Woman defends husband against critics Photo credit: Culater Enkay/Facebook.

Woman warns husband's critics against interference

Culater Enkay, who shared her thoughts on Facebook, admonished those who might consider reporting any perceived wrongdoing by her husband.

Instead, them to keep their concerns to themselves, warning that she would not hesitate to take action if anyone dared to approach her with malicious intent.

The woman's comments were motivated by a desire to protect her marriage and her relationship with her husband.

She believed that those who criticised her partner were seeking to undermine their union and potentially replace her.

While dishing out the warning, she also sent a plea to fellow women, urging them to cherish and support their husbands rather than allowing external influences to drive them apart.

In her words:

"If you see my husband doing what you think to you is something wrong, abeg keep it to yourself. Yes you heard me right. Mind your business and keep it to yourself. Because if you near me with any story that touches the heart, you will regret it. Learn to mind your business. They want us to Divorce our husbands. So they replace us. Hold your husband tight ooooooo. Except you are married to weapon fashioned against you."

Reactions as woman warns husband's critics

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to her post.

Gracey Indigna said:

"African queeeennn, for old woman to keep young guy nor easy so we understand."

Yotan wrote:

"In translation you husband can cheat on you with any woman he wants but you will still stay as long as he doesn't beats you."

Stephanie Ezeaku wrote:

"You're the African queeeeeennnnn."

Ifynayaa Cynthia added:

"Exactly. Forever is the deal."

See the post below:

Man defends wife against critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man defended his wife after people dragged her online over her physical appearance.

In a post, the man wondered how many people talked about his wife because she added “ordinary” weight.

