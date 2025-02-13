A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after her boyfriend broke up with her two days to Valentine's Day

According to the lady, she had only asked him for a Benz GLE 450 ride and a money bouquet containing N250,000

However, her man got offended with her 'outrageous' Valentine's request and decided to end the relationship

A Nigerian lady's Valentine's Day plan was left in tatters after her boyfriend abruptly ended their relationship, just two days before the romantic holiday.

The heartbroken lady took to social media to express her pain and disappointment, revealing the events that led to the breakup.

Man ends relationship 2 days to Valentine

Folasheycrown22 shared her story on X, recounting how her boyfriend had asked her what she wanted for Valentine's Day.

She had requested a luxury car and a monetary gift, which apparently proved to be too much for her partner to handle.

The lady felt that her boyfriend's decision to end the relationship was childish and impulsive, especially given the timing.

In her words:

"Breaking up with me 2days to Val is childish. You asked me what I wanted for Valentine’s, and I said a Benz GLE 450 with a 250K money bouquet. If you knew you couldn’t afford it, why ask? You should’ve just bought any gift without asking."

Reactions as man ends relationship with lady

The woman's post sparked a mix of reactions online, with some Nigerians sympathising with her and others criticising her for making what they deemed to be outrageous demands.

Razak Makinde said:

"Oya place your hand on your hand and say “o lord I’m a witch please deliver me” then shout Amen three times."

Eli Lifting stated:

"Where is my anointing oil sef, come for deliverance today at 7pm."

Az Square reacted:

"Fair point, but communication is key; maybe next time, set expectations beforehand."

Hypes said:

"Lmao, next time just surprise me with what you can afford. No need to set me up for disappointment."

Simply Amaka reacted:

"I'm glad he broke up with you, young ladies learn to pity somebody's son."

Sunday Ikale said:

"Can your father buy you a cheap Toyota Nigerian used car talk more of give you 50k werey."

Great Basil reacted:

"I think he is right you really need to stay on your own and let see if you can get them for yourself."

Heis Cole reacted:

"So he now broke up with you??? Lol guys and childish behavior. He should sue you for theft."

Gentle guy commented:

"Something you can’t afford for yourself, you want make another person pikin buy am for you. Opue! I will do the same and block you."

Khruiz added:

"Come to my shrine love let’s celebrate. I will buy two glk for you baby girl. Do you need a lion or tiger too? Anything for you my love. Just make sure say your body complete baby."

Lady in tears as man ends relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her heartbreaking conversation with a potential love interest she thought was going to be her partner.

In the WhatsApp chat, she asked him why he had yet to ask her to be his Valentine and his response broke her heart.

