A Nigerian lady has revealed that she and her man married each other without first getting the approval of her parents

The lady shared a video on TikTok showing off her wedding dress and mentioning that they did not inform her parents prior to the wedding

She said she does not regret the decision to get married without seeking the consent of her parents

A Nigerian lady revealed that she and her man got married even though her parents did not approve first.

In Nigeria, it is customary for couples to seek the approval of their parents before going ahead to get married.

The lady said she called her parents on the phone and informed them. Photo credit: TikTok/@fife_blaq.

Source: TikTok

But the lady who shared her story on TikTok said there was no such thing as parents' approval in her case.

According to @fife_blaq, her mother and father did not give their consent for the marriage.

But she said they got married anyway and then later called her parents on the phone to inform them of the development.

Fife said she does not regret the decision to get married to her preferred man without seeking her parents' consent.

She said:

"Got married without my parents' consent. We called them after to inform them. A decision I don’t regret."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets married without parents' consent

@Valentines Day Gifts Vendor said:

"Investing my comment so I can come back for the full story."

@Shine said:

"When you finish modelling, you go comot the attire."

@Daryah_xL said:

"And if you have any problem pls don’t call anyone of them."

@Dunsbaby said:

"Na me be the best lady guyssssss."

@Andrew joy said:

"Who did the joining? Just asking tho cause obviously you will have your reasons...but who joined you both traditionally or religiously without any family member?"

@Mdsjerseys said:

"My mom will never forgive me. She'll just start crying."

@Nkem said:

"You must have a solid reason behind it……I know how it feels(happy married life)."

@Abisola said:

"I finally see someone that's motivate me am going to be successful without them I pray ya Allah."

@Tara K said:

"I'm definitely expecting the story."

@Slay with Khaddy said:

"Only your parents??? His parents must know about the wedding then."

@Oginni Yetunde said:

"How come people didn’t see she is just catching cruise. You look beautiful sis."

@Raregem said:

"You happiness matters though abeg tag me for the full story."

@Dire said:

"I know it will have reason cuz thats a tough one, it is well."

@user9271206236415 said:

"People get mind sha... hope you will be happy wen your children get married behind you."

Lady shares her conversation with her ex

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady made public the messages she received on Instagram from her ex-boyfriend.

The man messaged her years after their break up and confessed he was wrong to have treated her the way he did.

The remorseful man opened up about his crashed relationship after he left her and sought to be forgiven.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng