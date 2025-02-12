Bishop Charles Ighele has urged the Nigerian government to ban Valentine’s Day, arguing that it promotes immorality instead of kindness and charity

He criticized the celebration’s shift from selfless love to romantic indulgence, linking it to Cupid, whom he described as a symbol of lust

Ighele urged authorities, churches, and schools to discourage the celebration, emphasizing the need to uphold moral values and protect the youth

A Lagos-based religious leader, Bishop Charles Ighele, has urged the Nigerian government to prohibit the observance of Valentine’s Day, arguing that it promotes immorality rather than its intended message of love and kindness.

Ighele, who serves as the General Superintendent of the Holy Spirit Mission in Ikeja, voiced his concerns in an interview with journalists on Wednesday, February 12.

He claimed that the celebration has been distorted over time, shifting from a day of charitable acts to an event that encourages inappropriate behavior.

Cleric: Valentine’s day no longer true love

The cleric expressed disappointment that the modern celebration of Valentine’s Day has strayed from its original purpose.

He stated that rather than fostering selfless love, the occasion has been misinterpreted as a platform for romantic indulgence.

"Originally, the day was meant to promote acts of kindness and aid to those in need. However, it has now been widely embraced as a celebration of romantic relationships, leading many to engage in actions that contradict the true meaning of love," Ighele stated.

Spiritual Concerns and the Influence of Cupid

Highlighting the spiritual implications of the celebration, Ighele linked Valentine’s Day to the mythological figure Cupid, whom he described as a symbol of lust rather than genuine affection.

"The event is associated with Cupid, a figure from Roman mythology, also known in Greek as Eros. The term ‘erotic’ is derived from this, emphasizing the sensual nature of the day rather than the selfless love described in the Bible," he explained.

According to Ighele, the widespread observance of Valentine’s Day has contributed to a growing culture of moral decay, particularly among young people, by encouraging them to prioritize physical attraction over meaningful relationships.

A Call for Government Intervention

The cleric called on both government authorities and social institutions to take a firm stance against the celebration, urging them to promote values that uphold moral integrity.

"It is the responsibility of the government, the church, educational institutions, and families to work together in fostering positive societal values. Allowing Valentine’s Day to continue in its present form only fuels moral decline," he asserted.

He argued that banning the celebration would help protect the younger generation from adopting misleading notions about love and relationships.

Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day, traces its roots to a Christian feast commemorating Saint Valentine, a martyr.

Over time, it evolved into a major global celebration of romantic relationships.

Although widely observed in many parts of the world, some countries have restricted or outright banned the celebration due to religious and cultural concerns.

Ighele’s remarks add to ongoing debates about the social and moral impact of Valentine’s Day, particularly in societies that uphold traditional values.

