Outrage has continued to trail the viral altercation between Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye and a female student Goddy Mbakwe Precious

An X user feared the female student is in a serious problem owing to the "calm" reaction of the allegedly assaulted lecturer

This prompted a former UNIZIK student to share the profession of the lecturer's wife Nasiah Ify-Ezeanyim Okoye on X

A former student of Dr Chukwudi Okoye, the alleged assaulted lecturer of UNIZIK, has shared the alleged job of the academic's wife.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dr Chukwudi is married to Nasiah Ify-Ezeanyim Okoye.

While reacting to an X user who feared the female student in the assault incident may be in for serious trouble, the ex-student, @chuks_modesty, described Dr Chukwudi as a very cool and calm man.

@chuks_modesty added that Dr Chukwudi's wife is a strong barrister. His comment on X read:

"He was my lecturer... Dr. Chukwudi is his name, he is a very cool and calm man, I wish all lecturers could be like him tho... And the man get backings o, married to a strong barrister."

About UNIZIK lecturer Dr Chukwudi's wife

Dr Chukwudi's wife had in an interview published by African Women in Law said her proudest professional moment was when she was appointed as a Senior Magistrate in the Anambra state judiciary.

"My proudest professional moment was when I was appointed as a Senior Magistrate in the Anambra state judiciary. As one with a physical disability, it came with a sense of fulfilment and responsibility to inspire young women everywhere to aspire to whatever professional height they could no matter the challenges facing them."

She also said during the interview that she read sociology as her first university degree but did law later on.

Ex-student of Dr Chukwudi causes stir

@_kathiiie said:

"I heard o.

"The Lord is that girl's strength sha."

@TheIgalaPrince said:

"Heard the lady is actually a Judge Of The Federal Republic."

@onuohangozi753 said:

"The man is a very good man. His wife is now a chief justice."

@Iam_Cardy said:

"Oh well...that girl better kiss her degree bye...she done."

@combs1729 said:

"Lecturers are not advised to be like him cos it brings disrespect i will recommend all lecturers to be strict and harsh towards their students if not the disrespect will continue."

@Oluwada88379923 said:

"My HOD in my ND days, Dr Ogunbanwo 😂😂😂, Dem no born that girl well even with her mama 😭 .

"Ogunbanwo go tell you say make you be provost pikin, he will still deal with you. He go tell you say he don travel go 22 countries, he knows this and that 😂. If you cry, he doesn't care."

@MuhammedTaiwoF1 said:

"Married to a barrister make e come be say the barrister respect her husband die, the girl and all her family are in soup, hot one I mean cause no woman will respect her husband and allow another woman bully him never."

Ex-UNIZIK student speaks about assaulted lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former student of UNIZIK had opened up about what she knows about the assaulted lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye.

While noting that he was one of her lecturers years ago, she said she was in her 100 level when he was in his final year.

She spoke about his character at that time and berated the female student who assaulted him. She hoped he would get justice.

