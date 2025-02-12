A Nigerian man says there would have been serious consequences for Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye if there had been no video recording of the UNIZIK incident

The X user said the lady in question wanted to lie about what happened but the video had saved the lecturer

He said if the incident was not captured in the video, the lecturer's life would have encountered a serious problem

A Nigerian man is of the opinion that the video recording emanating from UNIZIK saved Dr Michael Chukwudi Okoye from a potential scandal.

Nigerians who saw the video have been sharing their views after it emerged Tuesday that a female student had allegedly slapped a lecturer, bit him and torn his clothes.

The student allegedly assaulted a lecterer at UNIZIK. Photo credit: Instagram/Linda Ikeji Blog.

The lecturer's offence was that he stepped into a scene where the lady was recording TikTok content, thereby interrupting her.

The lecturer however remained calm in the face of the embarrassment. His calmness in the video earned him social media praise.

In a reaction to the development, an X user, Omoshola suggested the lecturer escaped a potential scandal.

He said the girl's explanation of what happened revealed she wanted to conceal the truth.

He said:

"Thank God for video evidence. See as this Unizik girl wan lie on top the lecturer. If not for the videos, this man life would have been over. Playing the victim card after behaving so mannerless."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to UNIZIK video

@theinstigator said:

"She said she did what she did under duress, she doesn't know the meaning of that word. And I knew she was going to play the sexual assault card."

@scholastica ify said:

"But would we all agree d "Excuse me" was curt?

Secondly, and the man's face didn't even show in the video,he passed so quick so what did he want removed?"

@damilola said:

"The last sentence is when you realize you’re going to write jamb again."

