A man reacted to the viral incident at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), where a female student allegedly assaulted a lecturer

Videos of a student allegedly fighting a lecturer recently went viral on social media, prompting the school to issue a statement

The man stirred reactions when he shared what he would have done if he were to be the student’s father

A man, Obinna Udenwe, who reacted to the viral lecturer-student drama at UNIZIK, shared what he would have done if the student were to be his daughter.

Social media was abuzz when videos of a female student fighting a lecturer at UNIZIK went viral.

Obinna Udenwe, a Nigerian man, analyses a viral face-off between a female student and lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra state. Photo: Obinna Udenwe, X/chudy_jnr

In a video, students gathered at the venue as the lady blew hot at the lecturer, reportedly fighting him and tearing his clothes.

In a statement, UNIZK disclosed the lecturer’s name as Dr Chukwudi Okoye and the 300-level student as Goddy Mbakwe Precious.

The statement shared on the school’s Facebook page stated that the school had begun investigating the matter.

Man shares profound reaction to UNIZIK incident

Reacting, Udenwe took to his Facebook page to mention what he would have done if the student were his daughter.

He said:

“If my own daughter brings this amount of ridicule and shame to my name, in a place of higher learning where discipline and decorum is held supreme, what would be my reaction. This is a question every parent should ask themselves. This incident should drive us to do better for our children.

"Raising well behaved, disciplined and wise kids is a task every parent should take seriously, right from when the child is born. If a child insults her caregiver or nanny or housekeeper or that other aunty, how do we react? Do we wave it off, after all they are kids and will turn a new leaf as they get older or do we sit them down to talk sense into their head and if it persists, discipline them accordingly?”

Sharing what he would have done, he added:

“If Precious were my child, I would withdraw her from Unizik and she would be made to serve at some community center for one year, then sit for JAMB and start afresh if she still wants to continue with higher education, otherwise she can go into dancing (since that’s what she was doing in school) or cake making or tailoring.”

Reactions trail man’s take on UNIZIK incident

Ezeh Pius Chidozie said:

"Her attitude was caused by lack of good parenting."

Prince Elisha said:

"It all started from home...One unlucky man would just fall into that trap and marry her..."

Ben Okah said:

"May be the hasty judgement is based on a one sided narrative yet."

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer finally addresses public

Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was allegedly fought by a student of the school, has addressed the public concerning the incident.

He broke his silence in a Facebook post, sharing what he was expecting about the case amid several takes on the issue.

Many took to the comment section to drum support for him and share their thoughts.

