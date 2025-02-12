A Nigerian man has reacted to the trending case of alleged assault between a student of UNIZIK and a lecturer

It was reported that the student had slapped and torn the clothes of the lecturer who interrupted her TikTok video

Speaking on the incident, a man hinted that the young lady will be punished by the school for allegedly assaulting a lecturer

A recent altercation between a student and a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) recently sparked outrage online.

The incident reportedly occurred after the lecturer interrupted the student's TikTok video recording.

Man claims viral UNIZIK student will be punished Photo credit: @_somto/X.

Source: Twitter

Man slams UNIZIK student who allegedly assaulted lecturer

Commenting on the incident, a concerned individual, @somto_, expressed sympathy for the lecturer, describing him as a calm and respectful member of the faculty of arts.

The man stated that the lecturer's calm demeanour was well-known, and it was unfortunate that the student's actions had led to the altercation.

Somto_ predicted that the university would take disciplinary action against the student, suggesting that she would not be allowed to continue her studies at the institution.

In his words:

"I’m sorry for that girl who slapped and tore a lecturer’s shirt in Unizik today. First of all, I know that lecturer to be a very calm and respectful man in faculty of arts, but the devil decided to use that young lady today. She should just go and register jamb coz the Unizik I went to won’t let her get away with it."

Reactions as man tackles viral UNIZIK female student

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Michael Belex said:

"She's accusing the lecturer of sezxual assault. She said the lecturer was touching her breasst while she was on live. The girl just dey lie."

YGmillions said:

"It doesn’t even matter that you go to school for the fact she slapped someone enough to born her she’s stupid girl with ill manner ontop videos. God will punish her so cuz her mama be lecturer she can now slap lecturer. And na one guy go marry that one Mtcheeew."

Peter Ndukwe said:

"I blame the boys who didn't bounce on her. What the heck gave this mugu the effrontery?"

Jim Rezz said:

"I Heard that her mum is a lecturer in the department of engineering. That was what have her audacity to challenge a lecturer. Btw, both she and her suppose comot from Unizik. She should be expelled. Her mum sacked !!!"

Agama Lizard added:

"We all saw the video that circulated on the internet. The man (lecturer) maintained his cool and was just trying to get free but the lady still went berserk which is so funny coming from a student. If the university should let this slide then, the school will loose credibility."

See the post below:

Sister of viral UNIZIK lecturer breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sister of a viral UNIZIK lecturer shared what her brother told her about the female student who allegedly slapped him and tore his clothes.

In a video, she spoke up about the incident, stating that the lecturer's wife is a magistrate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng