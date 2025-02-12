A Nigerian man who knows Dr. Chukwudi Michael Okoye, a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has opened up

The man, Pastor Obi Ogbo said he and Dr. Chukwudi attend the same church and that he is the head of the church's deaconry

After the altercation at the Awka-based school, Ogbo shared a post on Facebook, revealing that the lecturer is a very nice person

A Nigerian pastor has said Dr. Chukwudi Michael Okoye is a very nice person with a beautiful character.

Pastor Obi Ogbo who is the senior pastor at The Garden of Grace Church said the lecturer is a lover of Christ, and that he has a calm personality.

The pastor says the UNIZIK lecturer has a calm personality. Photo credit: Facebook Pastor Obi Ogbo and Dr Michael Okoye.

Source: UGC

According to Pastor Ogbo, he and Dr Okoye attend the same church and the lecturer is the head of their church's deaconry.

He insisted that there was no student who passed under the lecturer who would say something bad about him.

He said:

"The rot finally came this close! Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, the assaulted lecturer, is the head of our Church’s Deaconry. He is a man so loyal to Christ, the nicest and calmest man you will ever meet. You will not find any among hundreds of students that have passed through his faculty accuse him of any offence."

Pastor Ogbo said the lecturer has always demonstrated a passion for building young people.

He said:

"Beyond his career as an academic his passion to guide young people rightly and in the fear of God is a very core to him and has demonstrated this in so many ways. He is the director of program for our special outreach to Unizik students tagged EXPRESSION UNIZIK where several thousands of young people are introduced to Christ and His Life."

Pastor Ogbo said the incident should not go unattended and also commended Dr Okoye for handling the incident calmly.

His words:

"The campaign in Nigerian higher institutions has mostly been against mischievous and rot lecturers who oppress students, maybe through our Deacon Okoye, the campaign will now include rot students who oppress many innocent lecturers. This should not just go away. Doc, you remain blessed. I truly appreciate your calm spirit in the situation."

Source: Legit.ng