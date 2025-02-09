A man sparked debate after saying that his friend whom he borrowed N1.25m must repay him N3m

He explained how the friend had been telling him stories and excuses for the past 3 years since he borrowed the money

Netizens who came across the viral post shared their thoughts on the man’s demands, sparking debate online

A Nigerian man got people talking after sharing an ongoing case between him and his friend.

He stated that he borrowed his friend N1,250,000 for 3 years and had not been repaid as promised.

He shared why his friend should pay him N3m three years after taking N1.25m loan from him. Photo: Dmitrii Marchenko. Photos for illustration only

Source: Getty Images

In a tweet by @hackSultan on X, the man said his friend always came up with stories and excuses when the money matter arose.

He then said his friend called him recently and asked to pay back the money and he told him that his debt had increased to N3m.

The man noted that it was either his friend paid N3m or not pay at all.

The tweet read:

“Borrowed a friend 1,250,000 three years ago, it was an urgent thing, to be repaid that weekend when his salary drops. His salary did drop but my funds never. He said something came up and it’s been stories and excuses since.

“He called now and wants to pay me back this morning, I said he’s now owing me 3M naira at least and no longer 1,250,000. We’ve been on the case since. Either pay me 3M today or keep the whole 1.2M forever. No fight.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man demand N3m as repayment

Netizens who came across the viral post shared their thoughts on the man’s demands, sparking debate online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@rahmatabdfattah said:

"As a Muslim which I believe you are, Interest is not allowed so he owes you what exactly he borrowed."

@Jimibanana_ said:

"Forgive him."

@AjeboDanny said:

"The relationship is already ruined whether he pays or not. Might as well just collect your money."

@HeyImaVC said:

"You are in the right now what kind of argument could you possibly be having? He is even lucky that you aren’t including extra fees for loss of enjoyment etc after all this time."

@Razaki_22 said:

"Hmmmm it is well why not collect the 1.2 and tell him he owes you for defaulting, if he likes he should give you if he likes he shouldn’t. It’s just using emotional reverse psychology."

Source: Legit.ng