A yahoo boy went viral as he confessed how he made an oyinbo woman to send him N890million in six weeks

In a viral video, he shared how someone introduced him to the woman and what made her send money to him

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the yahoo boy’s confession, and pointed out observations

A Nigerian yahoo boy shared how he made an oyinbo woman named Deborah send him money from abroad.

The woman sent $597,000 (approximately N890million) to the yahoo boy under the space of six weeks.

In a video by @naijaeverything_verified on Instagram, the yahoo boy was being interviewed by a man who was off-camera.

Yahoo boy shares how oyinbo woman sent him N890m

The yahoo boy claimed that he was not the matermind of the operation but was asked to get involved.

He said:

“I came in as the person asking for money. There was a mastermind—he started the relationship and conversation.”

He added that he didn’t use jazz on the woman but simply asked her for finnacial assistance.

His words:

“Once I got involved, she started remitting money due to the ideas I have to tell her. I requested financial assistance to support my family. “

The interviewer asked him how much he gave the mastermind from the $597,000 he collected and he claimed that though that was the amount the woman sent, he couldn’t receive all of them because the transaction failed.

He said:

“What I actually got was not up to that amount. The first amount was $4,000, I can’t recall the second. She sent money several times, but I lost count. I gave the mastermind over $13,000. What actually came out was $200,000 The total she sent was $597,000, but some times, it would hang.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail yahoo boy’s confession

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the yahoo boy’s confession.

@d_royalmajesty said:

"This one nah werey. you give owner 16k you carry the rest. I Dey sure nah the owner chop him eyes."

@robin.loganz08 said:

"In my opinion i think They caught the wrong guy, which one is family assistance for father and child to collect such a huge amount??? The main person is still at large jor!!"

@datwishceo_ said:

"Why are you asking him all this questions ? These questions are supposed to be asked in the interrogation room. They don’t parade first time offenders. And they should be paraded after trials. The UK and US don’t parade their offensive citizens, they only parade when it’s a very terrible case like murder and all."

@bigfish_netwrld said:

"This guy get better lawyer and the lawyer lectured him on what to answer in this interview abi parade."

In related stories, scammers stole N10 billion when they hacked a Nigerian bank, while an American woman recounted her experience with two Yahoo boys.

Yahoo boy in N1.3bn scam tracked down to Nigeria

The scammers who duped a woman of £697,000 (approximately N1.3bn) have been identified as Nigerians.

A woman from France lost her life savings after the scammer posed as Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and tricked the woman into sending the sum of money for a cancer treatment.

Details about how the scammers were traced to Nigeria emerged, with a hint at their next move.

