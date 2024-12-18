A young lady has knocked men who send receipts to their girlfriends after sending N100,000 to them

She asked such men if they were not ashamed, as men who send millions and billions do not send receipts

Many people who came across the video shared their opinion on the lady’s take after she warned men

A young lady is trending over her comment about men who send receipts to ladies after transfer.

In a viral video, she knocked men who send receipts to their girlfriends after sending N100,000 to them.

She warned men not to send her N100l with a receipt. Photo: @bamidele_damilola_oluwa2, Getty Images/ Richard Darko

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @bamidele_damilola_oluwa2, the lady asked such men if they were not ashamed of themselves.

She argued that men who transfer millions and billions do not even send receipts to their girlfriends.

The lady asked such men if they were not ashamed, as men who send millions and billions do not send receipts.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng