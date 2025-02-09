A man on social media shared how his 24-year-old landlord reacted when asked to fix house issues

He stated that the young landlord asked tenants to follow him on social media before fixing house issues

A Nigerian man shared how his 24-year-old landlord made demands from tenants before he fixed an issue in the house.

He stated that the young landlord asked tenants to follow him on Instagram and YouTube before fixing house issues.

In a tweet by @honeycaki3 on X, the man also shared how the landlord left a WhatsApp group organised by the tenants.

The tweet read:

“My landlord is 24 years old. If you reach out to him with a complaint about your apartment—say, a leaking roof—he’ll tell you to follow him on Instagram and subscribe to his YouTube channel before he does anything.

“Once, he was added to the group chat because we wanted him to see how we were organising to get diesel for pumping water. He left after 5 minutes because someone said something he found insulting. He sends ”???” generously at the mildest confusion or appall, even to his attorney.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail tweet about 24-year-old landlord

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Arhcent said:

“That type of landlord has the potential to call you out with a thread on X if you are late on rent . New fear unlocked.”

@ndictmedia said:

“Your landlord is a tech guy already,he has monitise everything, so do as he said before he does anything yeah.”

@iamtoch1 said:

“Instead of trying to find fault with him, why not ask him for advice on how he achieved success at a young age. A 24-year-old landlord is pretty impressive.”

@EMZO_001 said:

“That’s actually funny. He’s a tech oriented person with mild touch of genZ. Imagine he sends police after you cause you refused to follow him on IG.”

@kalyxmoses said:

“And yet you are not sharing his accounts here for a discount on rent. Do we have teach you everything?”

@AimThaMachine_ said:

“If he does everything after y’all follow him on Instagram and subscribe to his YouTube, then I do not see any issue here. That’s a proactive young man. Let him flex and y’all must be part of his story."

