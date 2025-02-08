A Nigerian man said he is confused about what to do with his life after inheriting wealth from his parents

A Nigerian man said he inherited millions of naira from his parents but his woman is asking for some of the money.

The man said he is currently confused about what to do with his life after getting the large amount of money.

The man said does not know if he should relocate abroad with the money or if he should stay in Nigeria.

He said:

"I got an inheritance of 26m, should I japa or invest."

Some people in the comment section have issued him with some advice.

However, the man said his girlfriend is asking for a cut of the money he got as she wants to borrow N7 million.

He said:

"My gf of 3 months is already saying, I should borrow her 7m. What should I do?"

The story was shared on X by Oluwa-Gbotemi who got an anonymous message from the man.

See the post below:

Reactions as man gets N26 million inheritance

@Engr_Ashile said:

"Can you borrow me 3m too."

@Iamnoble6 said:

"Financial adviser de ask random people in comment section to advice someone on how to invest his inheritance. Close your shop."

@XtremelifeM said:

"You are a Mumu man. Give her all the money."

@IamKennyBabs said:

"Lol. Block the gf first. Lock the money in TBills for a year and collect the interest upfront. Use the interest to do feasibility on what you can do. You have 12 months to plan, research, weigh options and decide."

@lamajoraa said:

"Amazing money in Nigeria but it is a paltry $15000 My candid advice would be to use atleast 1million naira to learn a good tech skills, then leave the country and go make more money elsewhere. That money is useless in Nigeria."

@dokitawaa said:

"Don't waste the advice he will not hear. Give her 10M instead which will validate your thoughts."

@AyodeleToyota said:

"Leave that girl now. Fix 20m. Use 5m to start a business that can bring ROI daily. Use the remaining 1M to handle recurrent expenditure. Mind you that you'll still survive without the inheritance. Never give that girlfriend shishi. Be wise."

