FUOYE students have generated massive reactions after photos of their solar-powered stove surfaced online

The students' university praised the builders' application of knowledge in creating an eco-friendly cooker

Many Nigerians disagreed that there was anything innovative about using existing materials to create what anybody could have done

The Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) students have designed a solar-powered stove.

The university claimed that the students made the stove with locally sourced materials.

The FUOYE students used wooden frame for their solar-powered stove. Photo source: @officialFUOYE

Electric cooker using solar

The project, according to the school, was part of the students' assessment for the course MTE 407: Sensors & Actuators.

Creating the stove was to prove the students' practical application of their knowledge to create eco-friendly solutions.

Tubular battery and charge controller

The solar-powered stove looked like a desk, with a tubular battery between its legs.

The installation's charge controller was screwed to the desk. Its electrical knife was at both edges of the stand.

Both hotplates of the solar-powered stove were installed atop. Many people who saw photos of the installation disagreed that the students used local materials.

A few people also argued that there was nothing innovative about the solar stove that should be worth celebrating.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@OgbeniBiodun said:

"Cooker with wood????? Make person house burn ????"

@PSkyxx said:

"I want to say this isn’t an innovation but then I ask myself what have I ever done? I haven’t even join two wires together to dismiss people’s effort. So I say , well done."

@Melebroz1 said:

"I would readily support this effort if it were undertaken by Primary 3 students."

@CFC_Slyy said:

"What is this biko nauuuu. This is simply a hotplate powered by inverter battery that you charge with solar panels. That is the only thing that explains why una get mind use plywood because you cannot tell me it's fire you'll use plywood as it's supporting surroundings."

@Iam_Riel7 said:

"Connect a batter to a material that heats up when electricity passes through it. Innovation."

@anonvillez said:

"Good work but hardly any innovation here tbh. They didn’t make the panels nor the hot plates or even the switches. It’s basically just a connection of already existing materials and concepts. Good work regardless."

@solexcasa said:

"This is why education is lagging in Nigerian, what's innovative about connecting solar panels to tubular batteries and mounting heating plates on too of it with wooden casing? Nothing is even sourced locally here."

@0xdamak said:

"You connected charge controller, battery and probably a cheap modified sine wave inverter to two burners and encased them in wood then tagged it "remarkable display of innovation". My God, the bar is in the Mariana trench!"

Final year student built solar generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a talented student of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue state, built a beautiful solar generator.

The creative man Gabriel Agile is a final-year student, and the solar generator he built is his project work.

