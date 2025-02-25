A man who has the means has successfully built a beautiful house for himself, making him a landlord

The man shared a video on TikTok and it went viral and got a lot of congratulatory messages from netizens

A lot of those who commented on the video prayed that they too would make money and build their own house

A Nigerian man has made a big announcement on social media to announce a milestone he has achieved.

The man recently became a landlord and he took to TikTok to share the good news with his followers.

The man successfully built his own house. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialoluwafemi.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by @officialoluwafemi, the man showed when he started building the house.

He showed the house when it was at the foundation level and also showed when he completed it.

The man gave the house a beautiful design both inside and outside.

The man is now a landlord. Photo credit: TikTok/OfficialOluwafemi.

Source: TikTok

A lot of his followers praised him in the comment section and also wished they would build their own house.s

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man builds his own house

@Emmanuel233 said:

"A very big congrats brother."

@AYOBAMI said:

"Big congratulations I tap from the grace it won’t pass me by this year inshallah."

@Collins paid said:

"I will join this sound soon insha allah congratulations boss. You way build ham go live inside am."

@Dammy Rich said:

"Congratulations to you I wish the same."

@Habeebbello432 said:

"And the person that have this house we not lack of money also. More of it comig."

@OYINDAMOLA said:

"Congratulations I pray am next let them congratulate me entering school and see people to support me."

@bigbeliever4 said:

"Congratulation I pray to use this music soon."

The cost of building a house in Nigeria

According to experts, building a house in Nigeria could cost millions. However, the cost depends on the house that one wants to build.

An article published on Boomschi, a website that shares information about housing indicates that the cost is also determined by location.

It says:

"It is therefore true that constructing your house from the foundation in Nigeria can be a thrilling task, but one that is very challenging, especially given the unpredictable nature of the costs of various building materials and human labor.

"The size of your house as well as the architectural design of the house is greatly responsible for the total cost of construction. A home occupying less than 400 square feet will cost considerably less than a mammoth house. The cost will also depend on the option regarding building design and elongation, the number of floors, and the degree of home enhancement."

Man regrets buying a parcel of land instead of a car

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man has regretted the fact that he used his money to buy a parcel of land instead of buying a car.

He said at the time he wanted to buy the parcel of land, a 2008 Toyota Corolla Sport car was offered to him at N1 million.

However, he saw a post advertising the same car for N9 million, making him to regret his earlier decision not to buy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng