Photos of the solar generator were shared on Facebook by Theophilus Amaatimin who said Gabriel is of the department of physics at the University of Agriculture Makurdi.

Thousands of people fell in love with the solar generator after the post went viral and garnered over 74,000 engagements.

People in the comment section asked how much the solar generator would be sold for, indicating they wanted to buy it.

Facebook reactions as student builds generator

Daniel Okwowe said:

"This is good keep it up, we will get there someday."

Vickyblade Ukaegbu said:

"You bought solar panels and inverter batteries couple it together and call it physics project? We need new ideas in our technological innovations world not repeating what is already in existence. Congratulations Sha."

Matete Rahlano said:

"I hope you have rights to your invention before they steal it and make it their own."

Dixon San said:

"I wish it could be built to fly in the high skies under the gravity of the sun during the day & come down in the evening for for massive power supply to a community at night. But I think that Africa is rising and some day we will do better to be best because Africa is blessed. We keep trying."

Victoria Jibrin Utuetu said:

"Great innovation, proudly Nigerian."

