A lady whose UK school admission was about to be cancelled got her visa approved at the last minutes

Tamara while sharing her testimony at the NSPPD conference said that she had lost hope before she was called for her visa

The lady narrated how she cried and had to withdraw her admission before the school would cancelled it

A young Nigerian lady, Tamara, who attended Jerry Eze's NSPPD (New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations) got a testimony.

The lady said her prospective UK school was about to cancel her admission because her visa approval was not coming fast enough.

The Nigerian lady gave testimony at NSPPD Nigeria conference. Photo source: @divine_eldad, Getty Images/Mike Kemp Instagram/@realjerryeze

NSPPD Nigeria conference testimony

They gave her the condition of getting it in a few days or they would have to cancel her admission.

Tamara had lost all hope and went crying to the UK consulate on the day she had no appointment. She said:

“God, I boasted about You, so I can’t be put to shame."

As the deadline the UK school gave her approached, the lady considered withdrawing her application so cancelation would not dent her immigration records.

Fast UK visa approval

About 24 hours before the deadline, she got a call from a consulate official saying that a decision had been taken on her visa.

According to her, all protocols were suspended and she got her visa on the same day she had the call, even though it was outside official hours.

The lady rushed to the NSPPD meeting to share her testimony as she had less than 12 hours to leave for the UK. @divine_eldad shared her testimony video.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ALHAJI NICEKID said:

"Nobody gave her accolades for speaking very well….its obvious she is well educated…congratulations to you."

Debbie splash said:

"Miracle that sounds like a lie father give it to me."

Kofoworola said:

"Omo this testimony shock me, na my side this girl sit down o."

Queenomagold said:

"Lord do this for me, I have no money to travel out but show me why you're called a MIRACULOUS GOD."

Chris-Tea said:

"The same God that did this lady's own will definitely do my own . I no go panick again."

ChimuanyaLove said:

"Imagine she has even received her own testimony before the end of the program.. God is indeed awesome."

THRIFT VENDOR IN AJAH LAGOS said:

"All the testimonies Yesterday sound like a lie, but you see this God he is faithful he can change your life."

Babyblex said:

"Omooo I was so shocked when this girl said the testimony. God run my own for me ooo."

Source: Legit.ng