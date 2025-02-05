A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the moment she returned home after her NYSC service

According to the lady, she had earlier told her family that she will move straight to her husband's house after the service

However, life didn't unfold as she had envisioned, and she was compelled to return home after completing her service

A Nigerian lady left social media users in stitches after sharing a video of herself returning home after completing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service.

The lady had initially boasted to her family that she would move straight into her husband's house after the service, but life had other plans.

Lady 'shamelessly' returns home after NYSC

The lady, who shared her embarrassing homecoming on TikTok under the handle @marassweetcravings, posted a video showing her arrival at her family home.

In the clip, she was seen carrying out her bags after arriving in a yellow tricycle, locally known as a Keke Napep.

The video captured the moment she was welcomed back home, bags and all, after her NYSC service.

Her funny take on her situation was evident in her caption, which poked fun at her earlier claims about quick marriage.

"Me shamelessly bringing back my loads to my mother's land after telling my brother I will move to my husband's house from NYSC. It is well," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady returns home after NYSC

The lady's story proved that life often takes unexpected turns, and even the best-laid plans can go awry.

Her willingness to share her embarrassing moment with the world was met with funny remarks from TikTok users.

@pengy said:

"You are not alone. Na so I carried mine dey enter my papa compound."

@faith James said:

"All the first daughter God we never disappoint us o."

@RasheedahAjoke said:

"No be only you my sister. We gather dey."

@Dompe commented:

"Why u no tell me nah I for no allowed you go alone nah I for follow go introduce myself."

@queenpresh130 said:

"I don carry my own go house since December na A2 pop I just dey wait for. Congratulations dear."

@brownsugar reacted:

"Me since I graduate house no let me go o. I must go husband hux from her oo no b me Dem go use laugh."

@nikkypea1 added:

"I can relate oh, can’t wait to go back too."

Dad overjoyed as daughter wears NYSC uniform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man expressed his joy and happiness after his daughter became a university graduate.

The man was seen in a video smiling with joy when he saw his daughter's photo in her NYSC uniform.

