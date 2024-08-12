Nigerian cleric Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze recently concluded his New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) conference in Twickenham Stadium, UK

A man has taken to social media to point out something striking he noticed about the crowd that graced the religious event

He lamented that only blacks are still bound by the shackles of religion and are still facing the problems Pastor Jerry addresses in his prayers

Following the conclusion of Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze's NSPPD conference in the UK, a man has lamented something disheartening he noticed from the crowd.

The man, Ashem Salem Timothy, shared some pictures from the religious event and claimed only Africans were in attendance.

The man said the conference was only attended by Africans.

Source: Facebook

In a , Salem claimed he didn't see any white person in the congregation and decried that blacks were still bound by the shackles of religion.

further stated that only blacks still face the problems Pastor Jerry addresses in his prayers.

"...YOU CAN SEE that black people are still bound with the shackles of religion. Of course, only black people are faced with the problems pastor Jerry addresses in his prayers. Watin concern Oyibo with generational curses, witches and wizards attacks, passport 🛂 and visa 💳 problems?" he wrote on Facebook.

Reactions trail NSPPD's UK conference

Akonucheya Wire said:

"You’re on point!"

Chimnyerem Iwuoha said:

"U are lying if u claim not have seen any foreigner there."

Alexander Sylvanus said:

"Na follow follow carry most of them go there go see the celebrity church business guy, they will even pay gate fee."

George Gnass said:

"You dey criticize God how u wan come take make am."

Nuel Kenneth said:

"Christmas fools Chain Lovers every where we are dealing with them by the time we are done every chain must be broken Iseee 💓."

Onjefu Egwa said:

"This boy just the make serious money. Business wey I suppose don venture into since fa. I blame myself sometimes,but sometimes too I always tell myself that it's because I'm not conscienceless 😅😅."

Abraham Daniel said:

"Na black women plenty pass,go check again, you go noticed sa na those wa dey look for husband, visa get issues,those wa no fit marry again full for there."

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng