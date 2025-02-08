A Nigerian woman cried bitterly as her money disappeared after her card was seized by an ATM

The woman complained after the card was seized and was told to return on Monday to collect the card, only for her to get debit alerts

Many who came across the post debated on who was to blame for the woman’s loss, as her video went viral

A woman was left in deep agony after she could not explain how N243,000 left her account.

Her money disappeared from her account after the automated teller machine (ATM) seized her card.

In a video shared by @dammiedammie35 on X, the woman was seen wailing and shouting on the floor, at the front of the bank.

Another voice was heard narrating what happened at the bank in Festac, Lagos.

Woman loses N243k after ATM seized card

It was said that the ATM seized the woman’s card and when she went inside to complain, she was told to come back on Monday.

A few minutes later, a sum of N243,000 left her account, which made the woman return to the bank in tears.

She stated that the money was given to her by her husband for her to rent a shop.

The video was captioned:

“Her ATM was seizend by ATM Machine and she was asked to go and come back on Monday by security men. After 20 minutes they wiped her 243,000 naira her husband gave her to rent shop.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman lose N243k after ATM issue

@Frankeelodeo said:

“It means as she left the machine ejected her card and someone else had access to it . Or it could be that her card was swapped there. She should say the whole truth.”

@Creamy_1414 said:

“I can swear with anything her card is not tapped inside the machine someone swapped her card this thing happened last year for my present but I couldn’t challenge the guy with the old woman because I thought they came together omo the woman cried.”

@Abasiono_Ek said:

“Right there you don’t even know who to blame, is it the security at the bank? Omor.”

@Kingofdreams01 said:

“This is so sad. Bank institution that’s suppose to protect our funds are the one stealing it now.”

@Firsatina said:

“In today’s digital age, seamless banking experiences are the norm, but First Bank still lags behind. Embracing fintech innovations is the way forward for a more efficient and customer-centric banking system.”

Lady mistakenly sent N100k for tithe

In a related story, a Nigerian lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her church account instead of N10,000 for her tithe.

She stormed into the pastor’s office to demand a refund, claiming he had ignored her pleas for over two weeks.

Many who came across the viral video on X shared their thoughts on the situation, recounting similar experiences.

