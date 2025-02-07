A Nigerian man has shared his conversation with a young girl whom he was considering getting into a relationship with

The chat showed the young lady venting her frustration and anger at him for not reaching out to her regularly to check on her

Social media users who came across the chat shared on the X app had different things to say about the lady's outburst

A Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media over his inability to secure a blossoming relationship.

He shared the WhatsApp conversation he had with a young lady he was contemplating a relationship with.

Man's WhatsApp chat with lady trends online

In the exchange which was posted on the X app, the lady vented her frustration and anger towards the man for not regularly checking in with her.

She expressed her disappointment with the man's behaviour, questioning the love he claimed to have for her.

According to her, his lack of communication was helping her to "know her place" and to "act accordingly."

She also made it clear that she was not interested in pursuing a relationship that did not demonstrate genuine interest and care.

She said:

"Did you text me yesterday at all? You don't have to be sorry. It's actually very okay. It's helping me know my place and just act accordingly tbh. I'm not even mad. This is not how to like someone. I have people that like me and I know how it feels. I know how they act. Not this way. Sometimes I feel you're nonchalant. But sometimes I feel it's not nonchalance, you don't exactly want me. I don't want to talk too much. You're an adult please. So many excuses I've made on your behalf. Given you benefit of doubt many times but Omo this is not the kind of love I want."

The man identified as @hackysterio on X however expressed relief at the prospect of avoiding a potentially complicated relationship.

He joked that he would remain single for the rest of the year, as he did not want to deal with the drama.

"Each of these is cos I didn't text for 24 hours. There are even worse para texts that I can't share. This 2025, I started single, I will finish it single. I no like wahala. We go dey reason marriage later," he said.

Reactions as man leaks chat with lady

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Vampz said:

"The only time I’ll send this lengthy message is if I reach out and you ignore me."

CyCFC said:

"I want to know if you texted and she expected you to double text, that's when your point becomes valid. But if you ghosted her for 24 hrs, she's hurt and you know how they get."

Sir Joe said:

"The only valid point would be that, he didn't text for 24hrs, & she got worried & tried to reach out, & upon that, he still didn't communicate. Because I don't see how the next thing for her to do is to begin complaining & gaslight. Must he be the only one to reach out first?"

Big Hope asked:

"And you don’t see a problem in it abi?"

Blazing Fire said:

"Lol the girl is hurt. Probably from her past relationships or sumn. She's literally suffering from the fear of being left hanging which makes her highly sensitive to every little detail. Just leave her for the sake of your mental health."

Karma added:

"U are lying! If it wasn't intentional, u won't bring it. Low self esteem Narcissist looking for public validation. Na that girl I pity. By God's grace, her eyes will be open and she will move on with a responsible guy, not egoistic low quality iron condemn like u."

