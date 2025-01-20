A young lady has shared her conversation with her boyfriend after claiming to have not tasted any food since one week

In the WhatsApp chat, the lady stated that she had not been paid salary for the past month, causing her to starve herself for one week

Her boyfriend seemed concerned and asked her questions, but his failure to offer any financial support was a disappointment to many

A young lady has stirred emotions on TikTok after posting her recent WhatsApp conversation with her boyfriend.

The lady had claimed to have gone without food for an entire week, citing a delayed salary payment as the reason.

Lady tells boyfriend she hasn't eaten food

In the conversation posted on TikTok by @blessingfunmilay8, she expressed her distress, stating that she had not received her salary for the previous month and had consequently gone without food for a week.

"I've not eaten since one week now. You can't believe I have not collected salary for last month," she said.

Her boyfriend's response conveyed concern, as he urged her to eat and inquired about the reasons behind the salary delay.

However, many online observers were disappointed by the boyfriend's failure to offer financial support, despite his expressions of sympathy.

He said in a series of messages:

"Why babe? You should eat. Why are you working without eating anything? Why haven't they pain you salary? What's wrong with them? Are they in debt? If companies are in debt, that happens. Babe you should eat please. Be good baby. And I'm so sorry about the salary delay, God will make things work out fine and smoothly. Wait is it because of the salary you didn't eat or you don't have much for meal?"

Reactions trail couple's WhatsApp chat

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments section of the post.

@Snapchat: Confy said:

"God Abeg barb who no like my comment this style."

@Słïm with𝓑𝓘𝓖vibesꨄ said:

"So upon the 1290 messages wey you no reply nah this one you com see use do man."

@remedy said:

"Even me as a girl, if my friend send me such a message I’ll immediately send her something to eat first, keep him o, he’s for you alone."

@RŸAM said:

"Cheers to us that collect food money daily plus weekly allowance."

@The_Love_Of_Your_Life said:

"Abeg change that him name for your phone e dey vex me he's not man enough."

@Becky said:

"Abeg make una play me” e get how your babe go fine you go know say no be your money Dey work” you go know."

@shines_allure commented:

"Baby please try to eat for him and hold this your man tight make e no escape to the outside world."

@KING OF BOYS(KOB) said:

"Lol I feel like the guy knows you’re joking, cause why person no go chop for one week."

@chelsea said:

"Eiiii. God forbid bad thing."

@debra oliver said:

"Omo that's why i always appreciate my babe. Even if he no guide, before 5min I don see the least 5k for my bank. In your life just date a kind man or a giver."

@Mhizkemzie Bae added:

"LoL. I have someone like that he will now say sing for me I want to hear your voice. Person wey no chop dey get strength ni."

Lady's chat with boyfriend trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted the messages her boyfriend sent to her after she blocked his number.

The worried young man begged her for forgiveness and pleaded with her to reply to his messages.

