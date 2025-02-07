An unmarried Nigerian lady has opened up about why the idea of marriage does not really appeal to her

While noting that marriage has its ups and downs, she gave two reasons why she might not tie the knot

The lady who admitted she is scared of marriage shared an alternative option she might consider

A Nigerian lady, @bukolaryy, has revealed on TikTok that she might not get married.

According to the lady, she is so scared of walking down the aisle and explained why.

Why she might not marry

While noting that people should not be surprised if she gets married in future, the lady maintained that marriage does not benefit women.

She said it is only the man who enjoys marriage and based her opinion on things she picked out from married folks she had been around. She frowned at how cheating is fast being normalised in marriages, claiming some men prefer women who condone their cheating. In her words:

"I don't think I want to get married. I said what I said...I don't think women really benefit from marriage nowadays. I don't know o, next year, you people might see wedding invitation that one man has come to carry me.

"But as somebody that has been around a lot of marriages, all the marriages that I have basically come around, you know, they have their...I know marriages have ups and downs, which is totally fine...

"All the marriages I have been around, it is just somehow... They just make me know that this is not what I want for myself...

"To me marriage is like, the man is just enjoying. The way people have now normalised cheating, like, it is a normal thing...Some men, peaceful women are those women that don't disturb them when they catch them cheating. Those are their kind of women."

She marvelled at the thought of sleeping on the same bed every day and remaining with one man for life. The lady said she might consider co-parenting.

Lady's marriage opinion sparks reactions

Lash tech in Mushin🦋💕 said:

"I have never thought of getting married honestly 😂😂. When people ask if i’m in a relationship i use to view it as a curse."

AFOBAJE TI MEDICAL said:

"Dear, beg God for your own man, that God has created for you. Don’t be scared about anything. Bone of bone and flesh of your flesh ni Ko pray fun."

Thrift_by _Tess said:

"Nahh… marriage is beauty, you haven’t seen a good one doesn’t mean they aren’t good marriages."

Seunfunmi Adunni said:

"Sis marriage is good when you are with right person …may God help us women."

Demi💋 said:

"Guuuuyyyyyy😩😩 the kind fear wey wear me ehen 🥹🥹may God help us ooo."

KENNY🤭❤️ said:

"Thank God 🥺I have a baby now because I don’t think am ready for the drama fr."

Harozzy said:

"I just want to have a baby and focus on my business."

