A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media over her husband's sudden change of attitude towards her

In a video posted on the TikTok app, the lady lamented that her husband had suddenly grown cold and distant towards her

Social media users who came across the video on the platform stormed the comments section to share their experiences

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to express her distress over her husband's unexpected change in behaviour.

The lady, a medical professional, revealed that her partner's sudden coldness had left her feeling heartbroken and isolated.

Lady laments as husband becomes distant

The video, which was shared by @brightmmeso on TikTok, revealed the woman's emotional turmoil over her husband's behaviour.

In the clip, she described how her husband's distant attitude had drained the joy from their relationship, leaving her feeling like an unwanted person in his life.

Despite her best efforts to understand the reasons behind his behaviour, she confessed that she was at a loss, having never experienced such during their five-year relationship.

In her words:

"My husband has been so distant from me. I've been trying to understand why my husband has been so distant. He no longer plays and jokes with me like he used to. Our life isn't enjoyable anymore. It feels like I'm forcing myself on him. As a gynecologist, I thought his job was just stressful and tedious, taking up all his time. But we've been together for five years, and I've never seen him like this."

Reactions as lady laments over husband's behaviour

The woman's video sparked empathy and support from TikTok users, many of whom shared their experiences of relationship struggles and emotional turmoil.

The outpouring of comments and messages proved that relationships can be complex and challenging, and that even the most seemingly solid partnerships can be vulnerable to unexpected setbacks.

@chioma said:

"My own sleep out yesterday night, as he come back he is waiting for me to ask him whe he is coming from, I don't even say a word."

@Joy said:

"Two things are involved. It's either he had heard something bad about you outside or there's already another lady somewhere."

@Simple P said:

"Don’t cry again darling, just dress well ignore him smell nice and focus on ur self, I bet he will start giving you attention."

@Jessy / bag&shoe vendor in Aba reacted:

"Pray for him and let him know you are aware of what he did, talk it out with him, if he still love u and his family you will know with his actions, don’t shout or quarrel him please, always pray."

@wendypresh said:

"Some of una get strength to cry oo me that will start taking care of myself and treat him same way."

@Dera added:

"My dear eat and sleep avoid shouting conversations with him take care of ur children once he see u don't give him face at all he will beg for ur attention."

Wife laments over husband's behaviour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a married woman lamented her husband's peaceful nature which, according to her, has made the marriage boring.

In the four years they have been married, the woman said her husband never raised his voice at her, got angry, kept late nights or entertained visitors.

