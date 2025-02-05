A young Nigerian lady has painfully recounted the untimely and unexpected demise of her mother who wasn't sick

According to her, the woman passed away just a day after she had jokingly tweeted on the X app, asking whom she would bring for sacrifice to get the "next level"

While some netizens advised her not to blame herself over the death, citing a natural coincidence, others advised everyone to be mindful of what they say

A heartbroken Nigerian lady has cried out online following her beloved mother's sudden and unexpected death.

The tragedy occurred just a day after she had made an unusual comment on social media with the intent of cracking a joke.

Lady loses mum after making unusual tweet

Nwa Nsit Ubium had taken to the X app to respond to a user's tweet about the "next level" requiring sacrifice.

In her reply, though meant to be a joke, she asked who she should bring as a sacrifice.

The tweet, according to her, was a playful exchange, but what followed was a heartbreaking turn of events.

Her mother, who had been in good health, passed away the next day. The sudden loss left the family in shock, and the young lady was consumed by grief.

She took to social media to express her pain and regret, revealing that her mother had been her spiritual shield and prayer warrior.

In her words:

"Exactly one month ago, I jokingly made this tweet and the next day, I lost my mom. I lost my spiritual shield and prayer warrior. No, she wasn’t sick. I haven’t been myself since then."

Reactions as lady announces mum's demise

The incident sparked a mix of reactions from the online community. While some Nigerians advised her not to blame herself for the tragedy, citing coincidence, others cautioned against the importance of being mindful of one's words.

Theo Abu said:

"She’s in a better place. My sincere condolences."

Maleekoyibo wrote:

"So sorry about your loss, may the Almighty Console you and your family."

Christiana Diana said:

"This is scary so sorry for your loss my sincere condolence."

3rikan said:

"I sympathize with you. I really do. May she rest in peace & may you find comfort. I think the timing of the tweet & the incident just wants to play with your mind. God gives & God takes. Stay strong."

Precious Abuo said:

"Sorry for your loss, bad things happen sometimes and we shouldn’t hold ourselves accountable for what happened. Stay strong and I hope to see you smiling and happy soon."

Original man said:

"Oh sorry dear, I noticed I have not being seeing you on X lately was so worried that I had to tweet and even tag you like 2 different times did you see that, I really do miss you on here and I pray God heal your heart Amen, I can tell how it feels hve been too."

Leo Naah said:

"It might be coincidental, but I'm so sorry for your loss; God rest her soul. Also don't make yourself available for any form of ritual jokes or not, life is too deep for that."

Tamarapreye commented:

"Please don't do this to yourself. It's just an unfortunate coincidence with zero correlation, she's still watching over you, cheer up, may her soul rest in peace."

Ada Mbaise added:

"I know it's hurts so terribly. I have been there just a few months ago. The constant worrying if there is something u could have done to prevent it, that you overlooked will be there for a while. Just know that God is the architect of our life. May her soul rest in peace."

Lady speaks on life after mum's death

